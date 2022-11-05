Jennifer Lopez revealed 20 days of celebration as she relived her greatest music, two decades after the original release. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jennifer Lopez followed in the footsteps of fellow pop star Christina Aguilera in celebrating the 20th anniversary of an iconic album.

While Christina celebrated the 20th anniversary since she dropped her fourth album, Stripped, Jennifer revealed the upcoming 20-year mark of her third album, This Is Me…Then.

Much like Christina, Jennifer took to her social media to reminisce about her album and share content with fans.

Jennifer posted a montage featuring clips from various music videos, including I’m Glad, as she reflected on creating her album.

Jennifer said that her album showed her feelings and beliefs at the time when it was recorded.

The video featured a throwback to her video Jenny From The Block, which co-starred her then-fiance, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates 20 years of This Is Me…Then

Another clip showed Jennifer from the I’m Glad video, where she channeled Flashdance in cheeky underwear and leg warmers, complete with 80s hair.

A clip from Baby I Love U! showed the singer in white underwear and a matching tank top as she declared her love for a romantic interest.

Her caption read in part, “It’s crazy to see myself talking about showing my kids this album 20 years from then, and here we are!!!! So much has changed…I have changed…but some things have stayed the same.🤍 Life is a poetically beautiful and sometimes broken road… #20yearsofTHISISMETHEN ✨.”

Jennifer also shared that she would continue to take viewers down memory lane as she revisited her old music until the anniversary date, November 25. For fans, that might mean daily posts until November 25, with musings by the singer, dancer, and actress.

Jennifer has a lot on her plate as a newlywed with a new brand deal and a multi-million dollar empire.

Jennifer Lopez partners with Intimissimi

Jennifer’s latest brand deal is with lingerie giant Intimissimi. While Intimissimi has been established in Europe, the company has remained less known in the United States.

In September, the brand unveiled Jennifer as the new global brand ambassador.

Jennifer got straight to work, blessing her fans with Instagram photos featuring her latest lingerie looks.

Brands, including Savage X Fenty, have tried to capture the audience that Victoria’s Secret left behind after ending its annual fashion show.

Intimissimi hopes that Jennifer can give the European brand a more international audience.

And with 226 million Instagram followers, Jennifer certainly has influencing power.