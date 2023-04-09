Jennifer Lopez is glad and hopes to share the feeling with her fans and followers.

As an accomplished singer, actress, and dancer, Jennifer has racked up a resume that few celebrities can match.

With three decades of industry experience under her belt, Jennifer has made it clear that she isn’t afraid to take risks or push boundaries.

Jennifer’s artistry and self-expression, paired with her bold attitude, have helped propel her to superstardom.

And since Jennifer’s career has lasted for more than 20 years, she has had a lot of milestones arise.

Over the weekend, Jennifer took to social media to share a milestone, marking the 20th anniversary of her song I’m Glad.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates the 20th anniversary of I’m Glad

Jennifer posted a video montage to celebrate the noteworthy anniversary, with clips from the iconic video.

The music video saw Jennifer losing herself in the moment and dancing intensely, wearing little clothing.

Jennifer wore a loose yet chic sweater as she danced with props, including a chair.

I’m Glad was from Jennifer’s 2003-released album This Is Me… Then, dropped as the third single from the album.

And in a caption accompanying the post, Jennifer hinted at the possibility of performing the song soon.

Her caption read, “I’M GLAD!!!! #20YearsOfImGlad Can’t wait to perform it again soon 😜#ThisIsMeThen #ThisIsMeNow #ImGlad #JLovers.”

As it turns out, Jennifer has more than one reason to be glad.

Jennifer Lopez promotes Intimissimi after becoming a brand ambassador

In September, Jennifer joined the ranks of Chiara Ferragni, Heidi Klum, and her daughter, Leni Klum, to become an Intimissimi brand ambassador. Intimissimi saw a gap in the North American market after Victoria’s Secret slowed down production due to controversy.

Since Intimissimi has European origins, some Americans may not have heard of the brand. But as the company secures the services of well-known names, that could change.

Last month, Jennifer introduced a new Intimissimi collection — a tribute to Italian luxury.

During the campaign, posted on Jennifer’s IG, the singer sported the Pretty Flowers Sofia Balconette Bra in Valentine Pink/Ivory, which retails for $69. She paired the top with the Intimissimi Pretty Flowers Panties in Valentine Pink/Ivory, which cost $18.

The video saw Jennifer living her best life, despite a paparazzi surveilling her every move.

The clip was a fun look at things to come for the singer and the brand.

By joining forces with Intimissimi, Jennifer has introduced her legions of fans to the luxurious world of high-quality, Italian-designed lingerie.

Additionally, the partnership was a testament to Jennifer’s appeal and ability to influence millions. Finally, Intimissimi has repeatedly demonstrated a commitment to showcasing strong, powerful women who exude self-confidence.