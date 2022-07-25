Jennifer Lopez applies Booty Balm in risque one-piece for sensual JLo Body campaign

Jennifer Lopez advertised her new Booty Balm in a racy campaign video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez may be celebrating her 53rd birthday, but the triple-threat actress, dancer, and singer showed off her age-defying body looking as if she wasn’t a day over 25.

The Marry Me star wore a racy black one-piece leotard with cut-outs along the stomach and chest that showed off her curves.

Her skin looked impressively moisturized with not a hint of imperfection on it as she writhed around, rubbed her skin, and looked at the camera seductively.

In a sensual campaign video posted to Instagram, Jennifer advertised her JLo Body by JLo Beauty Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm, which retails for $65.

The video showed The Wedding Planner star applying the balm to her own famous butt, and it’s a good way to advertise, considering most women would kill to have a body like hers at that age.

Jennifer wore her hair down and parted in the middle as it blew behind her, and her makeup was natural with beige eyeshadow and a peach-colored lip.

Jennifer Lopez advertised her new Booty Balm in a sensual campaign video

The beginning of the caption read, “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!”

She went on to say it was her birthday, and to celebrate, she was dropping the new product.

In an interview with People, Jennifer talked about her reasoning for creating the product, telling the outlet that she watched her mother struggle with cellulite her whole life. She said, “I remember her wishing that there was some magic formula that was just going to make it disappear. And the truth is, we know that doesn’t exist.”

She added, “It was also the body part that our consumers wanted a targeted treatment for, and they couldn’t find it on the market.”

Jennifer has been on honeymoon in Paris with Ben Affleck

Jennifer has been extremely busy lately, dropping a new product while on honeymoon with her new husband, Ben Affleck. The pair have been seen engaging in some heavy PDA all over Paris as they enjoy their romantic break.

They recently eloped in Las Vegas at A Little White Wedding Chapel on July 16, and Jen claims that her new husband loves how she looks without makeup or hair done.

She told People, “He is like, ‘I like you when you have nothing on. No hair on, no makeup on, just you in your own skin.”

“He really appreciates that. And that makes me feel really confident and beautiful,” she added.