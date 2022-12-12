Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted hugged up during Starbucks run

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at different red-carpet events. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson/Kazuki Hirata / HollywoodNewsWire

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looked loved up as they are pictured embracing during a coffee run.

Lopez recently announced her ninth studio album, This Is Me…Now — a follow-up, two decades later from This Is Me…Then, and revealed her now-husband Ben inspired both projects.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship last year and wed in the summer. They had a private marriage ceremony in Las Vegas in July, and then, in August, they celebrated their union in a wedding-themed celebration with friends and family.

The married couple was spotted cuddling up on a Starbucks coffee run on Sunday in Santa Monica, California.

The pair were pictured looking very much in love as they made eye contact in the picture.

They dressed casually, with Lopez wearing a multi-colored sweater and jeans and Ben in a dark blue flannel shirt and matching jeans.

Jennifer Lopez is fiery red in JLo Beauty glam

Lopez is enjoying the Christmas spirit in an all-red outfit. The This Is Me…Now singer shared stunning photos in an IG post in which she is glammed up with products from JLo Beauty.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 💚🎄♥️ #ThisIsMeNow @jlobeauty”

She matched her stylish red outfit with matte red lipstick as she posed for several photos.

In one photo, the singer and actress posed in front of a Christmas tree in her red jacket and matching flared pants. In the fourth slide, she smiled for a selfie in her Rolls Royce.

Last week, Affleck and Lopez were spotted going Xmas tree shopping with their children in photos published by TMZ.

Jennifer Lopez explains how Ben Affleck split affected her music

Jennifer Lopez gave Zane Lowe a tell-all interview on Apple Music 1 last month in which she discussed how her romance with Ben Affleck affected her music.

The singer talked about the 20th anniversary of This Is Me…Then and how the follow-up tells the arc of her love story with Ben.

She revealed that her husband asked her why she never performed songs from the album she released two decades ago.

“It’s funny because when me and Ben got back together, he was like, ‘You never performed the songs [from This Is Me…Then]. You never did ‘I’m Glad.’ You never did this. You never did that.’ I was like, ‘You’re right. It was painful.’ It was a part of me then that I had to put away to move on and survive. It was a survival tactic, for sure.”

In the interview, Lopez described her hubby as the love of her life and said she felt like she was going to die when they split.