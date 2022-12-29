Jennifer Lopez all smiles in blue holiday dress for Christmas show off

Jennifer Lopez appears joyous in a Christmas photo shoot. Pic Credit: ©️ImageCollect.com Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez shared holiday cheer with fans in a stunning blue, satin dress posed next to a decked-out Christmas tree and decorative dinner table.

The 53-year-old actress, singer, and dancer spent her first Christmas with her husband, Ben Affleck, 50, since their marriage in August of this year.

The confident and happy star shined in her teal satin and red bow printed cocktail dress with elegant white collar and cuffs. The cut showed off her toned legs.

JLo looks flawless with her bright eyes and deep crimson lips. Her skin glowed next to her opal poinsettia earrings.

The fly girl is undoubtedly a dedicated dancer with an athletic physique, which shows in her toned legs and graceful poses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her glittering red platform heels with ankle straps made her look statuesque next to her hummingbird-themed, tinseled Christmas tree. JLo had a simple caption for her holiday photos on Instagram: “Merry Christmas!!!!”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love story was 20 years in the making

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in Las Vegas in 2022, but their love story goes back decades. The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of the movie Gigli. The two played gangsters who fell in love while attempting to kidnap a neurodivergent man.

The movie flopped at the box office, and critics claimed Ben and JLo didn’t have much chemistry. It was a different story offscreen. Lopez filed for divorce from her second husband, Cris Judd, in June 2002, and she went public with the Good Will Hunting star soon after.

Ben proposed with a six-carat pink diamond ring, and their wedding was set for September 2003; However, they never made it to the altar, canceling just days before the ceremony due to “excessive media attention.”

Rumors swirled when JLo married Marc Anthony months later, and Ben married Jennifer Garner that same year. They never spoke badly about each other to the press but instead claimed the constant limelight and paparazzi made their relationship too stressful.

Jennifer Lopez announces two new products in her JLo Beauty line

Jennifer Lopez has also promoted her JLo Beauty line on Instagram, adding two new products to her JLo Body skincare regimen. The JLo Body serum and cream boast tighter, firmer skin when used together. The product duo claims to smooth skin texture during user-reported clinical trials.

Fans can purchase her new skincare duo at Sephora or JLo Beauty.

The triple-threat performer wife and business owner has a lot to smile about now and in the new year!