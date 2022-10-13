Jennifer Lopez glowed post-workout in a tight top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez was all smiles during a gym break to show fans how she stays hydrated.

The dancer posed in a workout studio against a mirrored wall after a recent session Thursday.

J.Lo showed off her post-workout glow in a tiny white crop top that revealed her toned stomach. She paired the tight tank with baggy brown sweatpants and wore big hoops to accessorize the sporty look.

The actress shared two photos of the look. She wore her long hair in a middle part down her back. J.Lo wore matching white sneakers and had manicured tan nails for the shot.

She was all smiles in the second picture. The famous singer had on black headphones, possibly listening to a workout playlist that fans can only hope includes Jenny from the Block on it.

She also sported a sweat towel from the brand Body Armor around her neck.

Jennifer Lopez stays hydrated in a crop top

J.Lo shared with her 224 million followers how she stays hydrated during her gym sessions.

The post was in partnership with BODYARMOR, a popular sports drink that comes in a variety of flavors. It is made with coconut water and offers low-calorie versions of some flavors.

The singer declared herself #TeamBODYARMOR. Jennifer’s flavor of choice is BODYARMOR’s Peach Mango Lyte variety which has no added sugar.

Whether it’s the drink or the workout or both, whatever J.Lo is doing in the gym is certainly working.

She has stunned in plenty of looks lately that show off her amazing abs, including other workout crop tops.

The mom of two was recently spotted stepping off a plane looking pretty in pink. She wore a cropped pink hoodie and matching sweatpants that complimented her physique.

J.Lo adds author to list of accomplishments

The model, actress, and singer has now added author to her list of achievements as well.

Jennifer Lopez announced this week that she co-authored a children’s book with late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

The bilingual English and Spanish book called Con Pollo is out in bookstores now.

Jennifer has two kids with her former partner, Marc Anthony. The couple’s twins are 14 years old now.

J.Lo’s child, Emme (they/them), seems to be following in their mom’s performer footsteps.

Emme delighted fans by singing alongside their mom at her Superbowl performance in 2020. The mother-daughter duo has since performed other duets and shows no signs of stopping.