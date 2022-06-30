Jennifer Lopez accused of diva behavior by Dannii Minogue, refutes label in documentary

Jennifer Lopez was once again accused of diva behavior in the 90s. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez has been infamous for rumors of diva antics for decades now, and multiple stories have come out about some of the ridiculous demands she has requested.

Now, singer Dannii Minogue has revealed a story about Jennifer during her podcast The 90s with Dannii Minogue that may not be all that shocking.

Jennifer Lopez had some pretty high demands in the past, leading to ‘diva’ speculation

Dannii recalled a time when Jennifer refused to perform on a television show until her entire dressing room had been decorated in all-white, including the walls, and furniture.

Though, rather than Dannii finding the demands ridiculous or annoying, she saw the humor in the situation, questioning how Jennifer didn’t get all the white furniture dirty. She was especially worried about Jen’s body makeup getting all over the white couch.

She said, “All I could think was, ‘Girlfriend is covered head to toe in body makeup. How do you sit on a white couch?”‘

Multiple stories have come out about Jennifer Lopez’s diva demands

During Jennifer Lopez’ new documentary Halftime, which focuses on the lead-up to, and planning for, her Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira, Jen’s career over the years is shown. Part of the documentary focused on Jennifer being made fun of in the early years of her career, with multiple stories coming out about her alleged “diva” behavior.

In a 2012 issue of Star magazine, a flight attendant told a story about how Jennifer allegedly treats service employees, choosing to not even speak to them.

He told the magazine, “What can I get you to drink? But Jennifer refused to even acknowledge me. She turned her head away and told her personal assistant, ‘Please tell him I’d like a Diet Coke and lime.’ She wouldn’t even look at me. It was sad, she seems so sweet in her movies.”

The source continued, “She doesn’t speak to salespeople, restaurant or hotel staff – or flight attendants. She only talks through her assistants.”

Jennifer told The Hollywood Reporter that women are constantly told they need to behave, and that may have earned her the undeserved nickname of “diva.”

She told the outlet, “I’ve always been fascinated by how much more well-behaved we have to be than men. I did get a moniker of being a diva, which I don’t deserve.”

In 2019, Jennifer Lopez told GQ that she doesn’t get the same pass as everyone else.

She told the magazine, “Because I was Latin, and I was a woman, and I was Puerto Rican, and they were not giving me the same pass that they gave everybody else at certain times.”