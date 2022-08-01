Jennifer Lawrence shows postpartum abs in crop top just 5 months after giving birth

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her abs in crop top after giving birth. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Jennifer Lawrence stepped out for a solo outing on Sunday to most likely get a little break from mom duties as she strolled around NYC.

It was a rainy day, so it looked as if the Hunger Games star was in the mood for a little pick-me-up in the form of an iced coffee as she walked under an umbrella.

She wore very baggy jeans that hung off her hips and a black cropped t-shirt she paired with beige sandals.

She also accessorized the look with a black purse, black sunglasses, and a couple of gold necklaces.

She threw her hair up in a high ponytail and looked as if she was makeup-free, though it was hard to tell with her sunglasses covering her eyes.

Jennifer made an outfit switch after she was seen that very same day in a beige maxi dress with spaghetti straps. She still had her hair in a ponytail and wore the same black sunglasses.

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her postpartum figure in NYC on Sunday

She paired the look with the same black purse as well but switched up her shoes to black, strappy sandals.

The 31-year-old Don’t Look Up star was spotted talking to a passerby on the street who had the exact same dress as her, giggling about the coincidence.

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her postpartum abs. Pic credit: Splash News

Jennifer only welcomed her first child back in February, and she looked absolutely sensational as she showed off her figure in her multiple outfits on Sunday.

Jennifer wanted kids for a long time before giving birth

Apparently, the actress has wanted kids for a long time, with a source telling People back in September 2021, “Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around.”

“She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom,” they added.

Jennifer is married to art gallery director Cooke Maroney, with their wedding having taken place in October 2019.

Jennifer has a strong desire to keep her child’s life private

In an interview with Vanity Fair in November 2021, Jennifer revealed her huge desire to keep her baby’s life private, telling the publication, “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'”

She continued, “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”