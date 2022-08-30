Jennifer Lawrence is ready to get sweaty in tank top and spandex

Jennifer Lawrence is out and about as the actress prepares for a sweat session in New York. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire

Jennifer Lawrence worked up a sweat this week and cameras caught the actress in the act.

Jennifer, who turned 32 years old two weeks ago, appeared to be starting the year off right with a good, old-fashioned sweat session.

Paparazzi caught the actress in Manhattan, where she and her little family live. Jennifer gave birth to her first child six months ago with art gallery owner Cooke Maroney. The trio resides in New York, where Jennifer is often spotted walking the streets with friends.

However, in the latest picture, she looked like she was solo after getting some cardio in. She wore a black spaghetti strap crop top and high-waisted spandex. Jennifer paired the spandex with gray ankle socks and slides.

The Don’t Look Up actress wore layered gold necklaces and her wedding ring. She carried a green crocodile bag and appeared to be on a mission.

Jennifer completed the look with a blue baseball cap with white writing scrolled across the front and large sunglasses.

Jennifer Lawrence’s relationship with Cooke Maroney

Jennifer began dating art gallery dealer Cooke Maroney shortly after her breakup with famed director Darren Aronofsky. Jennifer was introduced to Cooke by her close friend, Laura Simpson.

Page Six broke the news of Jennifer and Cooke dating in 2018. A source shared, “They met through Jen’s friend Laura … The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together.”

Cooke and Jennifer married in Rhode Island almost a year after they began dating. In 2021, the Hunger Games actress revealed she was expecting.

News of Jennifer and Cooke’s first child broke in February.

Jennifer Lawrence wants to keep child private

Jennifer Lawrence took a break from the big screen after she had a series of disappointing films. She used the time to recalibrate herself and returned to acting with Don’t Look Up, but then, she got pregnant.

Jennifer expressed a desire to keep her child away from the public and she declined to share the baby’s gender.

Jennifer explained to Vanity Fair last fall, “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’”

She continued, “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Career-wise, Jennifer is slowly returning back to the spotlight with a few movies on her IMDB page.