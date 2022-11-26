Jennifer Grey teases what to expect from Dirty Dancing sequel

Jennifer Grey teased the premise of the upcoming sequel to Dirty Dancing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jennifer Grey teased the return of several original characters in the upcoming sequel to Dirty Dancing. Grey dropped the tease on November 23, 2022, while opening up a bit on what fans can expect from the sequel.

The film has yet to start filming, but it will mark the long-awaited sequel to the 1987 film, Dirty Dancing. Over 35 years after starring in the original movie, Grey is reprising her role as Frances “Baby” Houseman for the sequel.

Grey couldn’t reveal too much about the film, but she still teased a fairly exciting premise. According to her, the setting for the sequel will be the same as the original and will take place in the upscale Kellerman’s resort.

However, what is even more exciting is that Grey won’t be the only familiar face in the series. This revelation was surprising as she is currently the only confirmed cast member associated with the project.

Yet, she assured Extra, “You will see other characters that are from the original.” She also explained that, of course, her character is going to be quite a bit older for the sequel, despite it featuring the same characters and setting.

Also, while she confirmed that characters from the original would be in the film, she didn’t clarify if they would be portrayed by the same actors. This may be why she admitted that the sequel is “tricky and exciting.”

Jennifer Grey confirmed her reprisal for Dirty Dancing 2

Details about the Dirty Dancing sequel have been incredibly vague. However, Grey confirmed that she will still be reprising her role as Baby for the sequel and that it will start filming soon.

The sequel was officially announced by Lionsgate in 2020. However, Grey was almost immediately confirmed to be a part of the film upon its official announcement.

Updates have been few and far between, but Jonathan Levine was announced to be directing the sequel earlier this year. Levine is an American film director and screenwriter best known for directing Snatched and Longshot.

Back in May, Variety reported the film was eyeing a 2024 release. However, Grey and Levine are the only individuals currently tied to the film.

Levine expressed confidence in directing the project, though. He stated, “I can’t wait to collaborate with Jennifer to bring this beautiful story of summer and romance and dancing to a generation of new fans. And to the longtime ones, I promise we will not ruin your childhood. We will tackle the assignment with sophistication, ambition, and, above all, love.”

Directing Dirty Dancing 2 certainly isn’t an easy undertaking, considering that Dirty Dancing is quite an iconic film. The film grossed over $200 million at the box office, nabbed an Oscar and Grammy, and went on to sell millions of home video copies.

Who could return for Dirty Dancing 2?

While Grey confirmed that some original characters will return for the sequel, she also noted the process was “tricky.” The reason for this is that, unfortunately, many of the film’s original stars have since passed away or retired.

Among the original stars who have passed is Patrick Swayze, who played the male lead, Johnny Castle, alongside Grey. He passed away in 2009 from pancreatic cancer.

However, he actually could be one of the “original characters” Grey referenced. Levine revealed to Deadline in 2021 that he was in discussion with Swayze’s estate about somehow invoking the actor’s presence in the film.

It is unknown how he intends to potentially bring Swayze into the film, but recreating the digital likeness of a deceased actor isn’t unheard of. For example, the 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife recreated Harold Ramis’ likeness after his passing in 2014.

However, several other characters could return physically, too.

Kelly Bishop, who played Baby’s mother in the film, is still alive and active in the film industry. Jane Brucker, who played Baby’s older sister, is still living, although she hasn’t been active in the industry since 2010.

Ultimately, it is unclear which original characters will be returning for the Dirty Dancing sequel. However, the confirmation of their appearance raises many questions about how this will be achieved and whether it will require recasting or CGI.