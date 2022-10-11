Jennifer Garner goes makeup free in a cozy sweater for school drop off

Jennifer Garner is out doing mom duties, make-up free and in comfortable clothing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

When it comes to running errands such as school drop-offs, Jennifer Garner likes to keep it casual.

The actress was recently spotted out in Santa Monica looking very cool and comfortable.

Jennifer wore a cozy cream-colored knit cardigan, with fall-colored designs printed on it. Underneath, she had on a simple black t-shirt that she tucked into her long black leggings.

In her hand, she carried a cup of water, her phone, and some paperwork, along with her car keys hooked on a finger.

Although the 50-year-old went make-up free to take care of her business, she did still have on some small drop earrings.

Her hair was pulled back in a bun and she rocked a pair of round, black shades on top of her head.

The mom of three was spotted while standing next to her black SUV.

Jennifer Garner spotted running errands in a knit cardigan sweater and leggings. Pic credit: Backgrid

Jennifer Garner and her kids are ready for fall

Recently, Jennifer was spotted during a rare outing with two of her children, and it seemed like they were getting ready for Halloween.

Recently, Jennifer and her kids were seen at a pumpkin patch in Moorpark, California. Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, were helping their mom stock up on a variety of pumpkins and appeared to be having a great time.

Jennifer co-parents them, as well as her 16-year-old daughter, Violet, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. Ben, who recently married singer/actress Jennifer Lopez, is a stepfather to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Jennifer Garner caught locking lips with her beau John Miller

Jennifer and her boyfriend, John Miller, were recently spotted together in LA while showing some rare PDA. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the couple sharing a smooch before stepping into a car for an outing with Jennifer’s son Samuel.

The couple have been dating since mid-2018, although they didn’t reveal the relationship publicly until that October. They had a brief split in 2020 but reconnected less than a year later.

Since they began dating, details of their union have been kept under wraps. The two have been rarely seen together, and they have never commented publicly on their relationship.

John, 44, is a CaliGroup CEO and is also an attorney. He was married previously to Caroline Campbell and has two children.