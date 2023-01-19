Jennifer Coolidge is about to go viral (again!) for her show-stopping wardrobe choice on Wednesday night, highlighting her killer curves.

The 61-year-old Hollywood icon oozed glamour in a figure-flattering black dress with sheer ruching down the sides and across the bust.

She created a cohesive look with black heels, shimmery nail polish, and smokey, evening-ready makeup.

Of course, Jennifer’s voluminous blonde locks were perfection, tumbling over her shoulders in elegant waves.

She was captured at the Los Angeles premiere of Shotgun Wedding, a new Amazon Prime rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Lenny Kravitz, and of course, Miss Coolidge herself!

Oh, and for anyone wondering, the feel-good film includes plenty of her hilarious one-liners as she portrays quirky mother-in-law Carol Fowler.

Jennifer Coolidge wore plaid jacket for Old Navy partnership

Jennifer took to Instagram in a chic plaid jacket to promote one of the country’s hottest retailers, Old Navy.

The Legally Blonde star appeared to be sitting at a white piano while serving up a few jokes about plaid in her signature voice.

In true Jennifer fashion, she looked as happy as ever and hardly stopped smiling throughout the campaign.

She joked in the caption, “I asked to wear nothing underneath my jacket but they said no…”

Jennifer Coolidge stunned in sparkly dress for Golden Globe Awards

Jennifer turned up the glam at the Golden Globe Awards this year in a sparkly black dress that hugged her every curve.

She channeled the 60s with her hair, sporting a lavishly teased bouffant with dreamy curls at the ends.

The gorgeous character actress took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role in The White Lotus, and in case you missed it, she gave an unforgettable acceptance speech.

She captioned the sparkly snap, “Despite the torrential rain and many obstacles, so many talented people managed to make it to the 2023 @GoldenGlobes with bells on! ❤️🐾 #Bagpipes & #Chewbacca took off their suits immediately…”

Jennifer Coolidge has been a household name since the 90s, and while her Hollywood presence has ebbed and flowed somewhat over the years, there’s simply no denying she’s an absolute legend.

According to Jennifer, her role in Ariana Grande’s 2018 Thank U Next music video revitalized her career, and the monumental moment actually led to a lasting friendship between the two women.

Jennifer spoke of the pop princess, saying, “I love that girl. She has so much cool. I mean, she’s at the beginning of her life and it’s like I… she is someone that is such an unusual story because she’s this very, very old person in a very young body.”