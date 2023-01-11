Jennifer Coolidge stuns in her gorgeous sequin gown as she wins the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The White Lotus. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Jennifer Coolidge looked phenomenal in her sequin ensemble as she attended the 80th Golden Globes Award ceremony.

The award-winning actress has been putting smiles on faces for decades now as she’s gifted fans with epic performances from hit movies like American Pie and Legally Blonde.

Jennifer is certainly Hollywood’s most beloved sweetheart as she’s proved that time and time again through her charismatic and charming personality over the years.

The 61-year-old star demonstrated her exceptional talent once again as she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her outstanding performance in the HBO series, The White Lotus.

Not only was the blonde beauty nominated for the award but she ended up taking the big win for her role as Tanya McQuoid in Mike White’s masterfully crafted TV series.

Jennifer strolled up to the main stage to accept her award and as expected, the actress certainly dressed to impress.

Jennifer Coolidge looks fabulous in all-black for Golden Globes acceptance speech

The American Pie star happily held the award in her hand, well, not for long before cracking a joke and then setting the gold flashy piece on the floor while she spoke.

However, as she gave her goofy, yet heartwarming speech, the actress stole the show in her form-fitting sequin gown.

The low-cut ensemble was embellished with beautiful black jewels and sequins that glistened in the light above her. The long-sleeved piece was incredibly complementary to Jennifer as it accentuated her beautiful curves and overall tall physique.

She accessorized with a pair of dangly diamond earrings then paired it with some gold rings and a fresh set of black shiny nails.

She completed the look with a brown, shimmery eyeshadow and paired it with a glossy pink hue across her lips.



It goes without saying, Jennifer certainly encapsulated her kind-hearted and effortlessly humorous nature while giving her speech.

Her standing ovation was obviously well-loved by the audience as they smiled and giggled at her heartfelt words.

It goes without saying, the Golden Globes definitely belonged to Jennifer Coolidge.

Jennifer Coolidge partnered with Old Navy for the holidays

When The White Lotus winner isn’t busy on set, she’s certainly finding other avenues of income.

The comical actress happily teamed up with the famous clothing company Old Navy as she promoted their stylish holiday fits.

In a recent post, Jennifer shared a video of herself in a pretty plaid holiday jacket.

In typical Jennifer fashion, she inevitably cracked a couple of jokes while she promoted the comfy festive fit.