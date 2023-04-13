Jennifer Coolidge dazzles at the GLAAD Media Awards

Jennifer Coolidge is a one-of-a-kind comical queen who loves showing up to events in various show-stopping gowns.

In her latest share, the American Pie actress donned a beautiful black dress as she got ready for a special night in honor of the GLAAD Media Awards.

This would be the 34th GLAAD Award Show which is held annually, further honoring the 2022 media season.

More so, this specific award show is the largest, most legendary LGBTQ celebration in the world.

It celebrates and honors those who have shown exemplary achievements in the years prior while simultaneously giving an accurate representation of the LGBTQ community, along with the ongoing issues that are currently in effect.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Furthermore, the 61-year-old icon was asked the join the special night as she was later awarded the Social Impact Award.

Jennifer Coolidge looks stunning in her sheer black dress

As expected, Jennifer made sure she looked her absolute best while attending this special award show.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress shared some shots from the memorable night.

In the first slide, Jennifer was captured from the hips up as she donned a lovely, long-sleeved dress. The black, off-the-shoulder dress featured a sheer texture throughout, along with an embellishment of glitzy gems along the top.

Jennifer accessorized with a dazzling diamond headpiece that was perfectly draped over her head while the diamond tassels further flowed through her blonde locks.

She rocked a full face of shimmery makeup while she executed this heavenly look with absolute ease and elegance.

In the second slide, the actress was even joined by Jane Lynch as the two ladies wrapped their arms around one another while smiling and posing for the camera.

She captioned the post, “It was a monumental night at the @GLAAD Media Awards! ✨ More important than ever to support the LGBTQ+ community 🏳️‍🌈 Thrilled to be there on such an important night! Extra thanks for the gracious acknowledgment and for arranging my special surprise, @JaneLynchOfficial! It was an extraordinary night ❤️💕❤️💕 You always kill it @Margaret_Cho xoxoxo. Watch the #GLAADawards tonight at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on @Hulu 💋.”

Jennifer Coolidge teams up with Elf Cosmetics

When Jennifer isn’t making special appearances at award shows, she’s expanding her resume by teaming up with successful beauty companies.

The blonde beauty recently teamed up with Elf Cosmetics as she happily promoted one of their new beauty products.

Elf Cosmetics is an affordable cosmetic brand that is based in California.

However, their extensive line of products travels far and wide as they are located in hundreds of drug and beauty stores throughout the country.

More so, Jennifer decided to team up with Elf, given their clean and healthy ingredients that are all vegan and cruelty-free.

In another IG post, the actress shared a clip of her recent commercial that she did with the company as she was promoting The Power Grip Primer.

Jennifer donned a lovely pink satin dress as she went on to express how sticky and perfect the product was.

In typical Jennifer fashion, she added a couple of comical twists in the commercial, which undoubtedly hooked her audience even more.

Overall, Jennifer looked stunning as she happily promoted one of her favorite makeup brands.

She captioned the post, “The Power Grip Primer can make any ball ✨stick✨🏈 @elfcosmetics, fresh dewy skin that lasts all day! Everything is 100% vegan, cruelty-free & certified clean.”

Fans can now purchase The Power Grip Primer at their local beauty store or online on Elf’s official website.