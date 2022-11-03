Jennifer Aydin and her husband are a gorgeous RHONJ power couple. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Jennifer Aydin and her husband prove they are a true power couple on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The reality star rocked a body-hugging black dress with a plunging V-neckline and long sleeves cropped at the knees. The style of the dress showed off her incredible figure and paired perfectly with her husband’s suit.

Jennifer accessorized with hoop earrings, a simple necklace with a small pendant, and silver rings. Her nails were manicured a dark color, and she wore closed-toed black heels.

The TV personality wore her voluminous and long brown hair down with a side part, and the waves cascaded around her shoulders. Her makeup was lovely, with long lashes, dark liner, and rosy cheeks.

Jennifer’s husband, plastic and reconstructive surgeon Bill Aydin, also looked fantastic with a black suit and tie and black polishable shoes. He posed with his hands in his pockets and flashed a winning smile.

Overall the couple looked powerful and complemented each other perfectly with their aesthetic.

Jennifer Aydin gives a shout out to her hair and makeup artists

Jennifer posted a stunning portrait in which she gave credit to the hair and makeup artists for the gorgeous look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The hair was by Ashley Raibick, and she did a marvelous job at it. Jennifer’s hair was slicked back into a high ponytail, and the locks flowed gorgeously around her head. Her roots were dark, and then the strands slowly turned to a bright bronze color near the ends.

The makeup was by Alaha Majid, and she absolutely killed it. Jennifer’s makeup was simply beautiful with long lashes, eyeshadow and eyeliner, defined eyebrows, rosy cheeks with contour and highlight in all the right places, and full pink lips.

Jennifer Aydin enjoys Halloween bubblegum

Jennifer posted a hilariously silly video that consisted of her blowing bubbles with Halloween candy. She took the video with a gorgeous staircase behind her.

Jennifer’s curly brown hair was down with just the front strands clipped to the top of her head. Her makeup was lovely with long lashes and shimmery eye shadow.

The star blew one little bubble, but was not satisfied with it, and tried a second time. Her second bubble expanded nearly to the size of her face before it popped.

Jennifer whispered, “much better” and smiled at the camera.

The post received well over 1,000 likes.