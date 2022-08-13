Jennifer Aniston stuns in white bikini during glam moment

Jennifer Aniston close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Jennifer Aniston is stunning in a white bikini as she shows off her ageless beauty.

The sitcom star stunned fans as hairstylist Chris McMillan proudly showcased his most famous client on his Instagram this week.

Jennifer, 53, featured in two black-and-white photos while getting glammed up, with the “good blowout” caption confirming that the Friends alum still has the best hair in Hollywood.

Looking closer to 35 as she smiled in the opening snap, Jennifer sat in a glam room and backed by rows of shoes, plus a vanity setup adorned with hairstyling tools.

Sending out a gorgeous smile, the actress showcased her curves in a plunging white bikini top, one she paired which chic and matching high-waisted pants. The golden girl of sitcom television added in a swanky and understated watch, also wearing low-hanging chain necklaces.

In the second image, the ex to Brad Pitt struck a more humorous pose as she ruffled up her hair and once again showed her fit figure in her swimwear top.

Dishing deets in his caption, Chris wrote: “Throwing it back. Love a good blowout. Full but straight. To achieve this look i take 1 1/2 sections starting at the nape and blowout from towel dried freshly shampooed hair and towel dried , usually no products in hair so the blowout lasts ( re wetting the hair if needed with a water bottle). the large @ibizahairtools brush always delivers. Keep it simple, over direct, and the key is to really lift and dry the roots.”

Jennifer Aniston hated her ‘Rachel’ hair

Jen shot to fame as Friends exploded onto screens in 1994, quickly becoming iconic for her heavily-layered and choppy haircut, one dubbed the “Rachel do.” While fans flocked to hair salons to recreate the look, one now popular again as the ’90s return in trends, the girl behind the hair has revealed she actually hated it.

“I was not a fan of the “Rachel.” That was kind of cringe-y for me. Looking back—honestly, even during that time—I couldn’t do it on my own,” Jen told Glamour. “I needed [my hairstylist] Chris [McMillan] attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer.”

Jennifer Aniston looking sensational at 53

Jennifer has since launched her LolaVie beauty brand, one popular for its haircare products.

The Morning Show star continues to wow fans with her looks – on July 25, she pleased her Instagram followers with a casual and beachy bikini snap while soaking up the sun.