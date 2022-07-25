Jennifer Aniston stuns in plunging bikini on the beach

Jennifer Aniston stunned in a recent bikini shot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Jennifer Aniston just shared a stunning beach selfie.

The sitcom star delighted her 40 million+ social media followers on Monday by posting a low-key vacation snap amid powder-fine sands. The actress showed off her sensational figure in a plunging and strappy bikini.

Spending quality solo time and seeming to have the beach to herself, the 53-year-old flaunted her ageless beauty as she sat on a deckchair. The camera took in most of her face, along with a thin-strapped black swimsuit and the straw hat she was wearing.

With relaxed energy and a slight smile, the Friends star added in plastic-rimmed shades on top of her seemingly makeup-free face.

Jennifer offered no clue as to where she was, but with an empty beach and lapping waves, it looked as if she had picked somewhere exotic.

Fans left over 300,000 Likes in under an hour as Jennifer used a wave, sunshine, and heart emoji for her caption.

Jennifer Aniston’s beauty secrets at 53 years old

Gone are the 20-something days that propelled Jennifer to fame as Friends exploded onto screens back in 1994. The Morning Show host, now earning twice the $1 million per episode she pocketed on Friends, has the magazines waiting in line for her beauty secrets — and she’s dished plenty.

“If I’m working, I’m up at 4:30, 5 a.m. If not, between 8 and 9 a.m., because I’m a late-night person—I putter. But usually when I wake up, I’ll make my standard cup of hot water with a slice of lemon in there,” she told Well + Good. “Then I wash my face — my whole face regime is just soap and water to wake myself up, then some sort of Aveeno daily moisturizer that’s got SPF in it. It’s quick,” the ex to Brad Pitt added.

The yogi also revealed, “I have a trainer, a wonderful woman who I do this spin-yoga class [with]. We spin for half an hour, and then do yoga for 40 minutes. That’s pretty intense. Then I go to a gym, where I do strength training or just my own thing on the treadmill, the bike, or the elliptical, just to change things up.”

Jennifer Aniston has half of celebrity Instagram following her

Aniston joined Instagram in October 2019, breaking the platform’s records at the time. Her account was the fastest to gain 1 million followers, doing so in under six hours.

The actress’ feed is followed by a slew of celebrities, not limited to singer Selena Gomez, model Hailey Bieber, actress Kaley Cuoco, plus mogul Jennifer Lopez. Also keeping tabs on her are actress Demi Moore, model Christie Brinkley, and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.