Jennifer Aniston shows Instagram ’51 is fun’ in tiny shorts and leather boots amid Brad Pitt rumors

Jennifer Aniston, happy birthday!

The Friends star is celebrating in multiple ways, from spending time with her real-life friends to sharing stunning new photos in everything from tiny, low-cut shorts to leather boots to prove that, as Jennifer wrote on Instagram, “51 is fun.”

Showing off her famously flat abs, Aniston posted a series of pics to Instagram and reflected on what it’s like to celebrate her 51st birthday amid yet another flood of rumors about Jennifer and her former husband, Brad Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston talks kids, her future, and the difference between Rachel on Friends and Jen

Jennifer spilled the tea about her life, from her feelings about children to what she sees in her future in an interview with Sandra Bullock for Interview Magazine.

Sandra quizzed Aniston about what she hasn’t done yet that she anticipates, whether it’s work or spiritual or every aspect of her life.

“It’s not so much what I see myself doing, but it’s more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked,” revealed Jennifer. “That’s the joyous snapshot in my head.”

Bullock pointed out that the world has an image of Aniston as Rachel on Friends: “Buoyant, happy, always perky.” In real life, however, what makes Jennifer different from the eternally bubbly Rachel?

“Turning on the television, listening to the news, reading the paper — that can make me really sad and really angry,” admitted Aniston. “The division that’s been taking place. The complete chaos that’s existing.”

But there was no chaos evident in the photos that Jennifer shared on Instagram, which ranged from shorts that showed off her tiny waist to leather boots that emphasized those toned legs.

Ultimately, added the award-winning actress, she becomes upset “when people show greed and bad behavior and a lack of gratitude [or] you see people behaving badly and hurting other people, that makes me very angry. And abuse of animals, obviously.”

The one where Jennifer Aniston renews that romance with Brad Pitt: Rumors fly (again)

If this were a Friends script, the title would be something like: “The one where Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt meet up again.”

That’s what happened (again), sparking another round of rumors about Aniston and Pitt potentially renewing their famous romance.

Jennifer, 51, and Brad, 56, stole the spotlight at the recent Screen Actors Guild awards with their encounter backstage.

And then came the Oscars. Would Aniston and Pitt meet up again?

Although Jennifer and Brad managed to avoid an on-air Academy Awards red carpet Close Encounter of the Friends kind, Aniston and Pitt did meet up at an Oscars after-party, according to Page Six.

The former husband and wife both attended music maestro Guy Oseary’s post-awards party in Los Angeles Sunday night.

However, those observing didn’t see any sparks between the two. Jennifer reportedly congratulated the father of six (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt) on winning his Oscar, and the two went their separate ways.