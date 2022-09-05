Jennifer Aniston poses in the shower to reveal ‘something’s coming’

Jennifer Aniston wowed fans with a steamy shower. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jennifer Aniston has been posing in the shower as she washed her hair and explained to her fans that “something’s coming.”

The 53-year-old friends’ actor was photographed with her back to the camera as she took a shower over the weekend.

Jennifer was standing in a beautiful-looking white marble shower. The actor sent the temperature’s soaring as she appeared to be nude as suds washed down her long hair and over her shoulders.

The picture showed off Jennifer’s stunningly toned upper body muscles.

In the shot were two hair products from her LolaVie hair product range. And this is what the post was all about. The actor turned entrepreneur is about to launch a brand new hair product, a shampoo, and conditioner.

Jennifer Aniston teased her fans with the caption, “Something’s coming 🚿 9.8.22.” But she didn’t let on exactly what would be coming this Thursday.

Jennifer Aniston’s fans loved her shower social media post

The founder of Lovalie hair products has a massive 40.7 million followers on Instagram, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that the post had racked up nearly 400,000 likes by the time of writing.

Fans quickly jumped into the comments section to register how excited they were about the upcoming release.

One fan told Jennifer, “I am so proud of YOU queen😍 you deserve all the best😍!” And another fan expressed that they were now “looking forward to September 8.”

Pic credit: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

More fans were quick to tell Jennifer how proud they were of her entrepreneurial prowess.

One wrote, in all caps, “IM SO PROUD OF YOU JEN!!” and another said, “i can’t express into words how proud i am of you. i’m so excited and can’t wait !! i love you SO MUCH ❤️.”

Pic credit: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Jennifer launched the LolaVie almost exactly one year ago, intending to create sustainable cruelty-free hair products that focused on making hair healthy. Her first product was a shine-boosting detangler.

Her website claims that the Hollywood star is obsessed with medical journals and reading up on all the “latest beauty and health innovations” and that she wishes to combine the best of nature and science.

The website also explains where the LolaVie name comes from. Vie equals French for life, and Lola is anyone who “believes in themselves, and does things their own way,” therefore, they are living the Lola Life or LolaVie.

Three weeks ago, Jennifer announced the arrival of her hair oil product with a little video on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Our @lolavie family just had a baby🤩! Our hair oil comes out today and we can’t wait to hear what you think ❤️.”