Jennifer Aniston proves she never ages in a stunning photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jennifer Aniston has long been touted as one of the most beautiful women in the world since she exploded onto the scene in 1994, starring as Rachel Green in Friends.

She became a bona fide movie star after Friends ended in 2004, and graced the covers of hundreds of magazines, and is regarded by fans for her health and wellness journey.

Jennifer’s stunning figure looked killer for a spread in Allure magazine, and at age 53, she looked beautifully ageless in just a skirt and nothing else.

The black skirt made by Aisling Camps featured spaghetti straps that went over Jen’s shoulders, leaving her chest bare. Typically worn with something underneath, when your body is as fierce as Jen’s, it’s not necessary.

Jen’s signature dark blonde hair doubled as a cover for her curves, as it flowed down the front of her body and left her toned back and waist bare.

She gave the camera a sultry look in the featured picture, and in the second she arched her back, showcasing flexibility likely gained from her years of yoga.

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her desire to be a mother

In a new revealing interview, Jen spoke openly for the first time about her journey with infertility and how it affected her marriages and her career. She confronts the speculation that her marriage to Brad Pitt ended because she chose acting over family.

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Jen admitted, adding, “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.”

Jen denied any rumors that she was selfishly choosing her career over having kids, and explained that Brad did not leave her for that reason. She did not give a timeline for her IVF journey but did say that she had no regrets and even feels relief that she no longer has to live with the uncertainty of having infertility. Jen even said she feels better about herself now than she ever did in her 20’s, 30’s, and 40’s.

Jennifer Aniston celebrates a new venture, LolaVie haircare

Fans have always been envious of Jen’s hair – everyone remembers “The Rachel” haircut! Now she is turning her famous locks into a business with LolaVie haircare, which was released last year.

The brand is known for all-natural formulations that are good for the hair and also good for the environment. Aside from shampoo and conditioner, the line also includes a detangler, hair oil, and a leave-in conditioner.