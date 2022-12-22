Jennie Garth unveiled her fit figure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Jennie Garth took a much-needed break from the holiday season yesterday, wearing a skintight pink spandex set adorned with charming Santa faces.

The 50-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 star lounged back on a green buttoned sofa, holding the camera overhead to give a head-to-toe look at her ensemble.

All of Jennie’s hard work at the gym was clearly visible, from her toned legs to her sculpted abs.

The top half of the set featured a super low-swooping neckline that left little to the imagination.

She didn’t appear to wear any makeup for the candid snap, highlighting her undeniable natural beauty.

She captioned the share, “Holy holidays!!🤯🎄🤶I don’t know about you but I need to just lay down for a minute! Only 3 more days🤪.”

Jennie Garth shared festive holiday photo dump in sparkly pencil skirt

Jennie delighted her 956K followers with a photo dump from “a last minute holiday hang” with friends and family.

The hot Hollywood actress rocked a sparkly sequin pencil skirt with a tight black tank top for the celebratory get-together.

Oh, and it was hard not to notice her oversized red-striped socks as she danced across the room!

Jennie wore her blonde locks down and added smokey eye makeup to bring out her gorgeous baby blues.

Jennie Garth shared a workout routine to motivate female followers

Jennie took to social media earlier this month to inspire other women with an intense workout routine.

The five-foot-five blonde bombshell showed off her fit physique in a crowded gym as she got her sweat on.

Set to the hit track Get It Girl by Saweetie, Jennie could be seen performing an array of exercises in a skintight workout ensemble with bright yellow sneakers.

She began the video by deadlifting a barbell with two impressively large weights on each end before moving on to a few weighted arm moves.

Jennie added an inspirational message in the caption, “Get it girls. If you’re like me and DO NOT want to workout, I hope this motivates you. This is YOUR life. We get one shot at this. Make it what you want it!! 😘 #mondaymotivation #workout #health.”

Of course, working out is only half the battle, but Jennie keeps her body healthy on the inside with a balanced diet.

During an interview with The Beet, she said, “My diet is in large part plant-based. It has been as part of my wellbeing approach.”

She added, “I load up on berries, vegetables and lots of salad.”