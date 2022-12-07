Jennie Garth works up a sweat with cardio. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jennie Garth showed fans how she stays in shape with her latest workout. The actress posted a video of her on a cardio machine, clearly working hard.

The What I Like About You actress wore a cheetah print top that cut off right above her waist. The shirt was made out of spandex and featured a square neckline for a flattering look.

She paired the top with matching high-waisted leggings that hugged her body perfectly. Since this was a serious workout, she had on a pair of black sneakers so she would be ready for the gym.

The 90210 alum opted out of accessories or makeup so it wouldn’t get in the way of her gym session.

She put her hair in a messy bun, to keep the hair out of her face.

While talking to someone off-screen she admitted that she didn’t like the machine and even hated cardio. However, whether she likes it or not, her work clearly paid off.

Jennie Garth partners with Voltaren to help caregivers

What some fans might not know is before her father passed away, Jennie was his main caregiver. Since November was national caregiver’s month, she decided to partner with Voltaren and tell her story to the world.

“As a caregiver for my father for many years before he passed, I know how rewarding it can be, but I also know that many caregivers like myself have their own pain which can impact their ability to give care.”

Due to her own experiences, it only made sense for her to partner with the company for their Care Walks initiative which aimed to give caretakers a safe space to talk about the pain that they feel and truly relate to each other.

Jennie Garth rings in the holidays with IHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball

When Jennie is not working out or supporting a good cause, she is here to have fun. The mom of three wore a killer two-piece outfit while attending the Jingle Ball.

The actress wore a brown striped crop top that was held together by two spaghetti straps on each side. The shirt had a tie front detail that flattered her perfectly.

Over her, she had on a black fur coat that kept her warm against the cool Los Angeles air.

She paired it with a high waist wide leg trousers that complemented her small frame.