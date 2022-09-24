Jennie Garth stuns braless in sheer pantsuit

Jennie Garth at a 2019 All-Star party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

While attending the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend, actress Jennie Garth showed off her amazing figure in a black pantsuit complete with floral lace and a plunging bustline.

Garth’s outfit featured sheer fabric that drew attention to her legs as she smiled from ear to ear, posing for photos at the Las Vegas-based event.

The Beverly Hills: 90210 alum appeared confident on the red carpet, accessorizing her elegant outfit with pair of black pumps and decorative earrings.

She opted for a dark smokey eye paired with nude lipstick to complete the look.

Garth also wore her signature blonde hair in messy beach waves at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, with a braid accentuating her deep side part.

The two-day music festival, held at the T-Mobile arena, is set to be a star-studded event with Megan thee Stallion, Sam Smith, Diplo, Avril Lavigne, and more performing for the crowd over the weekend.

Jennie Garth at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Jennie Garth’s summer fashions

Though the What I Like About You star continues to enjoy her career as an actress, she also shares her unique fashion styles with her nearly one million Instagram followers.

Over the summer, Jennie Garth grinned in sunglasses while wearing a flowy white minidress. Perfect for the season, the mother of two spread out her arms while posing in matching white sandals and a gold accented necklace.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lounging by the pool, Garth showcased her legs and butterfly ankle tattoo this past August while rocking a pink trench dress. Showing off her bright summer style, the famed actress also wore hot pink lipstick and toenail polish for an extra pop of color.

Jennie Garth’s life following arthritis diagnosis

At age 47, a medical professional diagnosed JennieGarth with early onset osteoarthritis after complaining about chronic pain during simple tasks like bending down.

Admitting that her body has gone through much “wear and tear” throughout her life, Garth opened up to MSNBC last month surrounding the stigma of her arthritis diagnosis.

“For me it was weird to accept [the diagnosis] because there’s such a stigma around arthritis — that it’s just for old people,” she stated. “I didn’t think I would be getting it at this age.”

Stressing the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle in spite of her arthritis, Garth continued, “I think when people are in pain, especially with joint pain or arthritis pain, they stop moving because it hurts to move. But one of the best things you can do for your arthritis pain is to keep moving.”