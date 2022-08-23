Jennie Garth is gorgeous in sheer white minidress for flower photo

Jennie Garth is stunning in sheer white minidress for a flower photo session. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Jennie Garth was drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer white minidress as she posed in front of pink flowers.

The What I Like About You actress posted the photo to Instagram on Monday with the caption, “Mommy, stand by the pretty flowers!” in quotation marks.

The adorable white dress had a polo-esque bodice complete with a collar, sleeves, and three buttons. The skirt of the short dress fell in classic t-shirt style and cropped well above her knees, to accentuate her long legs.

A necklace with a flat, round, golden pendant hung simply from around the actress’ neck. Garth sported a pair of brown, cat-eye sunglasses that gave her an effortlessly glamorous look.

The talented Jennie Garth, ex-wife of Twilight actor Peter Facinelli, wore white sandals to match her sheer white dress, and posed with one foot back so the camera could catch a glimpse of her right sandal. The actress posed with both arms outstretched to each side in a carefree display of joy.

The Beverly Hills star wore her blonde hair in a high bun, with sectioned strands hanging loose on both sides in the front. As the caption tells, Jennie Garth was encouraged by her daughter to pose for this gorgeous photo, and let the beautiful flowers compliment her radiance.

Jennie Garth draws on her experience as a mom for acting role

Jennie Garth starred in the 2022 thriller Bad Influence, and reportedly drew on her own mother-daughter relationships. “I have three daughters of my own, and so it was an interesting role to explore,” Garth told Yahoo Entertainment.

“It’s all in there, just because I have so much experience with it, and I think that that makes my ability to tell these stories a lot richer,” Jenny said.

She added that she played into the love she has for daughters, as well as the fear she has for their well-being.

Fans love Jennie Garth’s Instagram

The 50-year-old actress currently has 931 thousand followers on Instagram, and is followed by other celebrities such as Jonny Fairplay, Dory Jackson, and Jason Tartick.

Garth’s Instagram photos include that of herself, her daughters, and well as her husband, Dave Abrams.

The Beverly Hills actress also hosts a podcast with Tori Spelling, in which the two re-watch and re-live every single episode of 90210. They delve into the juicy details and what they remember of behind the scenes, in what would be any fan’s absolute dream.