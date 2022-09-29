Jennie Garth in spandex pumps iron and stretches to ‘talk about pain’

Jennie Garth took talked about managing pain as she rocked a spandex bra top and shorts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Jennie Garth used her celebrity status to share important information with her fans, looking phenomenal as usual for her informative product plug.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, who shared the screen alongside Tori Spelling in the smash series, hopped onto Instagram for the fourth time this week as she shared tidbits about how she manages pain behind the scenes.

Going for a lengthier video to educate her followers, Jennie looked glowing and gorgeous in her more casual attire as she spoke about the arthritis cream she uses to dull the aches and pains.

Speaking directly to the camera and making her product chat appear more like a professional commercial, Jennie stunned while wearing a spandex top and thigh-skimming shorts.

She began her video by relaying to her followers that September was pain awareness month, and she was going to give a detailed look at how she managed her own body issues.

“Let’s talk about pain!” she started off her caption after tagging the line #PainAwarenessMonth, adding later, “I started noticing joint pain in my hands and knees a few years ago. I remember feeling surprised that I couldn’t move the way I used to.”

Jennie could be seen doing some yoga stretches on a mat laid out on the grass before grabbing a tube of Voltaren gel and rubbing it onto her knees.

She then grabbed some light weights and worked in iron-pumping sets as she continued to share her insights into living with the disease and how the gel has helped her stay fluid and limber while busy with her family.

Jennie Garth opens up about osteoarthritis diagnosis

Speaking with People magazine at the start of September, the glamorous and casually chic 50-year-old star opened up about the osteoarthritis diagnosis she received five years ago.

“I’ve always been up and down on my knees, up and just doing everything, in and out of the car a million times a day it feels like. And those little things started to not feel as painless as they always had,” Jennie shared, adding that she knew something was not quite right.

Jennie made sure to see a doctor who told her she had early-onset arthritis, with Jennie’s particular type impacting her knees, back, hips, and hands more than other joints.

“I’m not old enough to have arthritis. Let’s put it that way. But yeah, you can have arthritis at any age and I wasn’t really aware of that,” she admitted.

Her diagnosis, while certainly giving the actress a huge shock, has not appeared to slow her down much as she continues to show up at public events.

Jennie Garth goes braless in sheer pantsuit

Just days ago, Jennie slipped into a more sultry outfit as she turned up to support the iHeartRadio Music Festival alongside her pal Tori.

Jennie looked sensational in a pantsuit with sheer material, a plunging neckline carving out a deep V at her chest area.

Well-placed, ruched bunches of floral designs patterned the pant portion of the suit with peeks of leg showing through the sheer strips that made up the rest of the lower half.

With her acting on possible permanent hiatus due to her arthritis, Jennie may no longer be seen on the silver screen. However, it’s clear that her fans still have her back as they continue to flock to her social media page to see what the actress chooses to share next.