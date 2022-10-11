Jennie Garth in bathrobe says ‘who’s with me?’

Jennie Garth looks glamorous at home while posing in her bathrobe. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jennie Garth has been cozying up at home recently and wants us all to join her!

The 50-year-old actress shared a snap of her looking comfortable but glamorous at home, wearing a white bathrobe.

She gathered the robe around her neck and had a big smile on her face in the image she posted on social media.

Captioning the image, “Robe all day! Who’s with me? 🍩🍾” she urged her followers to join her in some downtime.

Jennie looked gorgeous in the photo, with fluttering eyelashes and glossy lips.

Her blonde hair was tousled and swept over to one side in an effortlessly natural way while sunlight streamed in the window behind her, giving the room a bright glow.

Jennie Garth has a fashion moment

After her bathrobe moment, Jennie was later snapped looking very dressed up this week. The mom of three shared a photo of her posing at the Christian Siriano boutique in New York.

Wearing black wide-leg pants, an off-the-shoulder corset top, and an oversized black feather hat that covered most of her face, Jennie wrote, “You can dress me up! Thank you @csiriano I💜you!”

She followed the photo up with a video, browsing the rails of beautiful gowns at the store. The video played along to the tune of Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings, while Jennie rifled through the dresses, her captions popped up saying, “Oh this is really cute too! I want them all!”

Jennie has a sweet moment with her daughter, Lola Ray

It looks like Jennie caught up with her second oldest this week, sharing a sweet photo of her with her 19-year-old daughter, Lola Ray.

Sharing a photo of her sitting on a leather sofa in New York, Lola perched on her knee with Jennie’s arms around her. Jennie wrote, “Crossed the country for these moments ♥️.”

The reunited pair looked happy and wore matching smiles in the photo.

Jennie Garth is also mom to 25-year-old Luca Bella and Fiona Eve, who recently just turned 16.

Jennie shared a gorgeous black and white photo of herself with Fiona as a toddler and wrote a touching caption for her daughter’s sweet 16th. She said, “Happy Sweet 16 to my baby bird @fionaeveee🐣🦋💕 It is my greatest pride and joy being your mommy. You are an exceptionally deep and kind person, who knows how to love with her whole heart. I’m so proud of you and eternally grateful you are my daughter.”