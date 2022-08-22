Jennie Garth goes unbuttoned for pretty in pink pool pic

Jennie Garth got in touch with her pink side as she wore a blush-colored dress while posing poolside. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Jennie Garth proved that she still knows how to capture the population’s attention even twenty-two years after ending her run as rich girl Kelly Taylor on the hit show 90210.

Getting in touch with her Pretty in Pink vibes with a look reminiscent of Molly Ringwald’s Andie Walsh character from the smash movie, the ex-wife of Twilight actor Peter Facinelli posed for a gorgeous poolside snap.

The 50-year-old actress kept her blonde hair loose and down around her shoulders as she propped herself into a seated position by the water while rocking an unbuttoned, pink trench coat dress.

Leaning back on one hand, Jennie let her other arm rest on a bent knee while keeping her legs and feet bare and carefree to really showcase the blush attire.

The attractive dress sported flirty, puffed sleeves and a flat collar with bronze buttons going down the entirety of the front.

Jennie left several of the closures undone nearly down to her belly while keeping herself covered up enough by twisting her torso so that the material remained flipped over on her chest.

Jennie showed a nice peek at her subtle butterfly ankle tattoo and matched her pink dress with a pink lipstick hue to finish off the look.

Jennie captioned the shot, “Not usually into pink 🎀.”

Fans go gaga for Jennie Garth’s newest pink pool pose

Fans of the 1990 screen queen went wild for the actress’ latest post and came to her page to share their thoughts.

“You look like a teenager!!! 💞,” exclaimed one follower enthusiastically, while another simply posted a slew of emojis that included hearts, heart-eyes, confetti, and star eyes.

“Sublime beauty jennie💞💖❤💖💖💞💖🥰😘😍,” wrote someone else in support.

Pic credit: @jenniegarth/Instagram

Jennie Garth says she loves playing a mom on screen

In an interview from May, Jennie opened up about playing a mom in her new movie Bad Influence, saying that she did not have to think twice about taking on the role.

“There aren’t a lot of scripts that sort of speak to me. This was one [that did] because it was about a relationship with [a] mother and daughter, and I know a lot about that,” Jennie told Yahoo Entertainment. “I have three daughters of my own, and so it was an interesting role to explore.”

“Any kind of relationship with a mother and a daughter, it’s so easy for me to tap into my own … well of love and fear for my own daughters’ lives and their health and their safety and their well-being and their happiness,” she said.

Jennie added, “It’s all in there, just because I have so much experience with it, and I think that that makes my ability to tell these stories a lot richer.”