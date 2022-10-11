Jennie Garth goes braless in form-fitting black gown

Jennie Garth wowed fans in a black jumpsuit this week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jennie Garth looked amazing this week as she posed in a form-fitting jumpsuit.

The 50-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 actress wowed in the black garment, created by designer Christian Siriano.

Going braless for the look, Jennie wore simple gold jewelry and had her hair tied back to show off her decolletage.

She also shared a picture of the full ensemble on her Instagram page, where she added a huge wide-brimmed black feather hat to her wide-legged outfit.

“You can dress me up! Thank you @csiriano I [heart] you!” she told her 939K followers, adding a purple love heart emoji.

Jennie has been rocking the pantsuit look recently. At the end of last month, she stepped out in a similar number at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas — although the outfit was a little more risque than her latest look, as it had a plunging neckline and sheer panels.

Jennie looked amazing in her black jumpsuit. Pic credit: @jenniegarth/Instagram

Jennie Garth opens up about her arthritis diagnosis

Jennie recently opened up about her health battle with arthritis — the same condition that her daughter Lola was diagnosed with when she was just five years old.

Jennie — who also shares Luca, 25, and Fiona, 16, with her ex-husband, actor Peter Facinelli, 48 — reveals that while Lola, now 19, is now pain-free and living a normal life 14 years later, seeing her child in pain was “was one of the hardest things I ever had to go through”.

“It was definitely a hard time for our whole family,” she said in an interview with People. “She was in the hospital for quite a number of days and received treatment there.”

The actress was also diagnosed with the condition five years ago, at the age of 45, and says she was shocked to hear the words come out of her doctor’s mouth.

“Because I kind of associate arthritis with… I’m not old enough to have arthritis. Let’s put it that way. You can have arthritis at any age and I wasn’t really aware of that,” she explained.

Last month, Jennie uploaded a video to her Instagram to talk to her followers about Pain Awareness Month, and what she does to help her symptoms.

Peter Facinelli reveals being father to a little boy is ‘interesting’

Earlier this month, Jennie’s ex-husband Peter — who she was married to for twelve years from 2001 — revealed he was excited to become a father again, this time to a little boy.

The Twilight star and his actress fiancee Lily Anne Harrison, 33, welcomed their first child together last month, who they have named Jack.

In a separate interview with People, Peter admitted, “I have three sisters and I have three daughters, so it’s interesting being a new dad to a boy.

Continuing, “It feels like I’m starting… Not only starting over, but starting with something new to learn from. He’s teaching me a lot, too.”