The young and talented Jenna Ortega has been on a steady incline over the last year, as she’s been scoring a bunch of great lead roles.

The 20-year-old star found herself at the center of much success and further praise immediately after her phenomenal performance in her killer role as Wednesday Adams in the Tim Burton Netflix series Wednesday.

As a result, Jenna has been nominated for many awards, including the award for best actress.

However, her most recent nomination was for Female Actor in a Comedy Series, which the award was recently honored this past weekend at the SAG Awards.

In typical Jenna fashion, the young beauty donned a gorgeous vintage dress by Versace.

However, this wasn’t just any ordinary dress. This staple piece perfectly reflected Jenna’s character, both on and off the screen.

Jenna Ortega is beautiful in her black Versace gown

Donatella Versace is certainly the fashion mastermind, and she proved that yet again with Jenna’s iconic look for the night.

Donatella took to her Instagram to share the full view of the masterpiece, which was actually an archived piece from the Fall 1994 collection.

The vintage leather dress featured an asymmetrical neckline and a high front slit. It also featured some ruched detailing along the trim and a fun train that flowed a couple of feet behind her.

For her footwear essentials, Jenna went with a pair of black platform heels that provided her with some extra height for the night.

For her accessories, the horror queen added an array of Tiffany & Co. jewels. She donned a diamond necklace, a chunky diamond bracelet, and an assortment of flashy silver rings.

For her hair, Jenna had her mid-length hair styled in light brown waves, which beautifully flowed down the front of her fit.

Per usual, her makeup looked flawless and sleek while she rocked a pair of long black lashes, some bronzer along her cheeks, and a nude, glossy hue across her lips.

Once again, Jenna looked like a queen while she stole the award show in her gown alone.

Donatella captioned the post, “@jennaortega, I adore you! You look so beautiful in Versace 🖤 @sagawards.”

Jenna Ortega teams up with Adidas Sportswear

In a recent Instagram post by Jenna, the actress shared a cute clip of her collaboration with Adidas.

Adidas is a highly successful sportswear company known for its sustainable material and wide selection of athletic gear that comes at an affordable price.

For this particular post, Jenna was seen talking into a megaphone as she stood along a bright red backdrop.

As she asked, “What do we want?” another version of Jenna was seen standing in the foreground while she said, “A deep breath in.”

The Scream actress was seen sporting a full Adidas fit. She wore baggy sweatpants along with a cropped tank top.

As they jumped over to the next scene, Jenna was seen wearing a navy blue tracksuit this time as she rocked a full face of vibrant makeup.

Overall the young star looked phenomenal in both scenes as she got to simultaneously support one of her favorite sportswear companies.

Fans can head to Adidias’ official website to learn more about this campaign, along with browsing the latest collections.

She captioned the post, “All That You Are #adidasSportswear.”