Jenna Ortega stuns in a gorgeous black lace dress by Versace for the Netflix premiere of Wednesday. Pic credit: @jennaortega/Instagram

Jenna Ortega landed a gig as the newest Wednesday Addams, and she channeled the part perfectly at the Wednesday premiere in a black lace dress.

Jenna took to her social media last night to share photos from the Netflix Wednesday premiere.

As Jenna explained to her 15.2 million Instagram followers that the pictures were slightly delayed, but she wanted to post them anyway.

While the Wednesday premiere took place Wednesday, November 16, it appeared that Jenna followed the adage, “better late than never,” to share the images.

And Jenna’s photos were definitely worth the wait.

Jenna started the IG carousel strong with a close picture of her delicate veil.

Jenna Ortega stuns in Versace for Wednesday premiere

The You actress looked gorgeous in a custom black veil by Versace with a crystal headpiece as a headband. The veil was sheer, and the edges featured lace, creating a beautiful garment.

The second image allowed fans to see the incredible detailing that went into the gown that Jenna wore so beautifully.

She paired the veil with another custom Versace piece, rocking a black lace gown with a thigh-high slit. The dress featured a textured bodice with a bikini-like top and a cutout underneath. The bodice also featured lace decorations, adding a feminine touch to the gothic-inspired piece. The dress featured lace cutouts on each side of Jenna’s waist, showing a bit of skin but keeping things classy.

For Jenna’s makeup, she donned soft glam with smoky eyes, rosy cheeks, and a matte lip.

Jenna’s caption read, “I know I’m way late with these and they’re out in the world already. I’ve just got to thank @versace and my team for putting me together for the Wednesday premiere. They made me very happy, if you couldn’t already tell.”

Jenna received a lot of love in the comments section, including a comment from Neutrogena.

Neutrogena joked about Jenna’s lack of blinking in her latest role, and the comment was unsurprising since Jenna has served as the face of the brand.