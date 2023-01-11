Jenna Ortega stuns in a beautiful Gucci gown for the 80th Golden Globes Award ceremony. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

The beloved Jenna Ortega hit the red carpet Tuesday, January 10 as she attended the 80th Golden Globes Award ceremony.

The Tim Burton-directed Netflix series Wednesday was beautifully crafted, and Jenna masterfully executed the lead role of Wednesday Adams.

Her outstanding performance was immediately recognized by both fans and critics, and that soon transpired into a nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV series.

The nomination was certainly well deserved as Jenna had instantaneously stolen the hearts of millions of viewers across the world for such an honorary performance in the hit series.

However, the actress left her Wednesday aesthetics at home for this memorable event, as she instead styled in a more colorful ensemble.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As expected, Jenna looked marvelous and quite studious in her elegant piece as she stood with complete confidence.

Jenna Ortega is beautiful in her show-stopping gown

All eyes were certainly fixated on the young and upcoming star as she hit the red carpet in a goddess-like Gucci gown.

The pleated Gucci gown was the perfect fit for Jenna as it featured a little edgy flair that was perfect for the 20-year-old horror enthusiast.

Even though the free-flowing dress lacked any signs of black, it did, however, include an edgy cut-out design in the middle of her torso that was pieced together by two silver O-ring accents.

She paired the tan and orange-hued staple dress with an assortment of silver necklaces and some flashy silver rings.

Her short, layered haircut paired perfectly with the tones of her dress as her brown locks glistened with a light orange hue.

For her makeup, she went with a dark and smokey eye. She wore a thick line of eyeliner and paired it with a nude, shimmery eyeshadow that beautifully glistened in the light.

Even though Jenna didn’t receive an award for best actress, this young star is definitely someone to look out for in the future. Without a doubt, Jenna’s acting career is certainly on fire.

The post was captioned, “Wednesday slaying on a Tuesday ❤️ @jennaortega #GoldenGlobes 📸 @virisayong.”

Jenna Ortega is a proud Neutrogena ambassador

When the Wednesday actress isn’t busy on set, she’s involved with a handful of other eventful endeavors.

In another recent post, the young actress teamed up with the famous health and beauty company Neutrogena.

Jenna has previously mentioned her love for the company as she’s been using their products ever since she was a little girl.

Since then, the Wednesday star has worked with Neutrogena a handful of times, always promoting their helpful products.



For this particular post, Jenna was pictured with Neutrogena’s waterproof mascara as she carefully applied it to her long eyelashes.



As expected, Jenna looked stunning as she promoted one of her favorite makeup companies.

She captioned the post, “Still thinking about last week’s look with my favorite @neutrogena Hydro Boost Plumping Waterproof Mascara. Run, don’t walk to get yours too #NTGSpokesperson.”