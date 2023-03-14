With roles starring in Netflix’s You for two seasons and appearing as Wednesday Addams in another show by the streaming giant, it seems that Jenna Ortega is everywhere.

The actress recently appeared somewhere new, posting a beautiful photo shoot on her social media.

The picture was from Jenna’s recent spread in The Sunday Times Style, where she also nabbed the latest cover.

Jenna chose one image from the shoot, jointly sharing it via an Instagram post with the photographer who captured her beauty, Greg Williams.

The content differed slightly from the full-color shot gracing The Sunday Times Style cover.

Jenna’s 40.3 million Instagram followers were among the first to see the fabulous look.

Jenna Ortega slays for The Sunday Times Style cover

Jenna was a vision with a smile, crossing her legs and resting her arms.

The Wednesday star rocked the Christian Cowan Lycra and power mesh pom-pom dress from the Spring Summer 23 collection.

The gown was fresh off the runway, featuring mesh panels, a sleeveless design, and a mini hem. Of course, the black color was very much Jenna’s style.

In the picture, Jenna lounged outdoors, rocking the BY FAR ‘Beth’ Mary Jane pump in black, which retails for $535. Jenna added youthful energy to the look, pairing the Mary Janes with the German sock brand Falke. She wore the Falke Baby Needle Women Socks, which retail for $25.

The actress had a stylish bob with her brown hair featuring choppy ends.

In a caption accompanying the post, Jenna tagged the team of creatives who helped her get camera-ready. Jenna included shoutouts for her stylist Caroline Newell, makeup artist David Stanwell, and manicurist Thuy Nguyen.

Together, the team created a youthful yet edgy look with magnificent results.

It is easy to see why magazines want Jenna as their leading lady.

Similarly, it’s no surprise that brands have selected Jenna as their famous face.

Jenna Ortega is a Neutrogena brand ambassador

As a beauty company, Neutrogena must stay relevant by appealing to the masses.

One way to maintain public favor is with a brand ambassador, like Jenna, promoting its products.

Jenna has used her social media to promote Neutrogena, sharing her glam as she caked her face. Last year, she posted a picture from a mascara moment, touting the benefits of Neutrogena mascara.

Her caption read, “Still thinking about last week’s look with my favorite @neutrogena Hydro Boost Plumping Waterproof Mascara. Run, don’t walk to get yours too.”

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Plumping Waterproof Mascara is available at most drugstores with hydrating Hyaluronic Acid for all-day wear.

As for Jenna, the future looks bright for the 20-year-old actress.