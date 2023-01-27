Jenna Ortega stunned her fans this week after sharing a trio of photos, two featuring a statue of a demonic-looking insect and the third a sneaky selfie.

While the statue photos were impressive, fans were definitely more interested in the image of Jenna herself.

The Wednesday actress wore a white satin nightdress with lace cups and appeared ready to go to bed.

She accessorized her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings, which she recently revealed to Refinery29 is something she always needs to wear. She even carries a pair of emergency hoops at all times!

The 20-year-old was fresh-faced and wore no makeup, revealing her perfect skin and a smattering of freckles. She wore her long dark hair down, with the front strands pulled back from her face leaving her chunky bangs to frame her pretty face.

Jenna captioned the photos, “Angel face and me.”

Jenna Ortega shares her favorite workout

Jenna hit the big time after her performance as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series and has been working the red carpet circuit ever since. She always looks amazing, showing off her toned figure in an array of designer looks from Gucci to Dolce & Gabbana. She has also bagged some lucrative brand partnerships with Tiffany and Co. and Neutrogena skincare, whom she has been an ambassador for since 2020.

In an interview with Women’s Health magazine earlier this month, Jenna revealed her legs are her favorite body part to work out. She explained, “I love doing squats. I just feel so secure in what I’m doing and I just know that my form—if I’m lifting weights or something, I just know that my form is 100% correct because I know exactly what I’m doing. So that’s become my favorite thing to train.”

Jenna credits her short stature with walking well in super-high heels, which will also help keep her legs trim and toned. She laughed, “I will spring in 6-inch stilettos—I have no problem with that. I think it’s my body’s way of making up for the fact that I’m on the shorter side.”

Jenna Ortega eats a healthy pescatarian diet

In the same interview with Women’s Health, Jenna confesses that while she was strictly vegan for a long time when filming Wednesday in Romania, she had to reintroduce fish into her diet due to the difference in available food.

The young actress explained, “I don’t think I was meeting my nutritional requirements so I started eating fish again – so I’m currently pescatarian.”

Jenna states her go-to foods include sushi and avocados, and she avoids eating dairy products as much as possible, instead preferring to choose cruelty-free alternatives.