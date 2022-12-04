Jenna Ortega is stunning in another black lace look to promote the Netflix series Wednesday. Pic credit: @jennaortega/Instagram

Jenna Ortega looked gorgeous as the Wednesday actress promoted her new show, Wednesday, in Brazil, rocking head-to-toe black.

The 20-year-old actress has been on top of the world and the Netflix most-streamed list. The success of the Tim Burton series Wednesday, where she played the star, has undoubtedly helped Jenna’s career.

Although Jenna was a child actress who experienced fame before, she has officially achieved It Girl status with her latest role.

The Neutrogena spokesperson has become the embodiment of Wednesday Addams, inspiring people everywhere to wear something black and braid their hair.

Jenna hit up a Comic Con event, CCXP 22, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. At the event, Jenna greeted crowds of fans, taking selfies and answering questions.

After the event, Jenna shared a two-picture Instagram post featuring key moments from the CCXP event.

Jenna treated her 20.2 million IG followers to a look at the event. The share earned Jenna an astounding 5.9 million likes, although that number has continued to grow.

Jenna Ortega stuns in all-black for Wednesday Brazil promotion

The first picture showed the smiling beauty with stage lights shining down on her with a grin. Jenna rocked a sheer black dress with mesh arms and matching gloves. The gown featured extra material, with a shawl-like fabric draped around Jenna’s shoulders.

Jenna’s see-through dress also had a satin bodice made of thick fabric. She paired the dress with semi-sheer tights.

The second shot showed Wednesday posing with actress Gwendoline Christie, who played the role of Principal Larissa Weems. The actresses hugged in front of a CCXP step in repeat, with both ladies rocking all-black.

Jenna’s caption read, “Thank you so much for having us Brasil. Such a sweet group and such an honor.”

As Jenna continued to be the name on everyone’s lips, another company has likely benefited from Jenna’s exposure.

Jenna Ortega represents Neutrogena

Jenna Ortega became a spokesperson for Neutrogena and got to work promoting the beauty brand.

Jenna shared a picture as she got her makeup done. The image showed Jenna with a beautifully painted face, including winged liner and thick lashes.

The You actress revealed that Neutrogena Hydro Boost Plumping Waterproof Mascara was the secret to her red carpet lashes.

The caption read, “Still thinking about last week’s look with my favorite @neutrogena Hydro Boost Plumping Waterproof Mascara. Run, don’t walk to get yours too #NTGSpokesperson.”

At just 20 years old, Jenna has a bright future ahead of her, with some major roles behind her already.