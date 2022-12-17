Jenna Ortega is stunning as the celebrity of the moment goes sheer after becoming an overnight sensation following the Netflix premiere of Wednesday. Pic credit: @jennaortega/Instagram

Jenna Ortega brought Wednesday vibes to Friday as the Netflix actress unveiled a sultry new look on social media.

For those who have been living under a rock, Jenna became an overnight celebrity, amassing an astounding 29 million followers on Instagram. Her fame occurred partly thanks to her role as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday.

The gorgeous 20-year-old saw popularity when she joined Season 2 of You, also a Netflix hit, but her popularity on Wednesday eclipsed any attention she saw prior.

As the lead actress in Tim Burton’s adaptation of The Addams Family tale, Jenna quickly became the name on everyone’s lips.

Today, the beautiful and talented actress shared a stunning IG carousel featuring two magnificent photos.

Less than 30 minutes after she posted her pictures, she had already received 1 million likes, a clear metric of her popularity as an actress.

Jenna Ortega stuns in sheer black ensemble ahead of show appearance

The first picture showed Jenna with noticeably lighter tresses. She pivoted her head slightly and parted her lips with winged eyeliner adding to the drama of her makeup.

Jenna rocked a sheer long-sleeve shirt with a white collar, a black bra underneath, and a black tie around her neck. She posed by a window with her hands on her hips as she struck a pose looking fierce.

The second shot showed Jenna’s look in its entirety, revealing white cuffs that perfectly matched her collar. Her sheer ensemble showed her legs, and she added an oversized chrome belt around her waist, giving definite Wednesday Addams vibes.

Besides her winger liner, she rocked glossy lips, sparkly liner underneath, and rosy cheeks.

Jenna’s hair nearly touched her shoulders, with pieces of her bangs brushing against her eyebrows.

Jenna let the pictures do the talking, opting to go caption-free for the gorgeous post.

With all of Jenna’s success, it’s no surprise businesses are clamoring to get a piece of the actress.

Jenna Ortega is a Neutrogena ambassador

Jenna became a Neutrogena ambassador before her role in Wednesday hit streaming screens.

As Jenna told PEOPLE magazine, she grew up with Neutrogena, so the brand was near and dear to her heart.

Jenna said, “It [Neutrogena] was the only skincare brand I saw in my house growing up.”

She explained that Neutrogena was a lifesaver while on location and filming.

Jenna added, “I would start my day off with Neutrogena’s Skin Perfecting Exfoliant for normal/combination skin, and it would really give me a clean slate for the day.”

At just 20 years old, it will be exciting to see what Jenna accomplishes next.