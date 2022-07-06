Jenna Dewan wears skimpy spandex for pole dance show-off

Jenna Dewan got the internet heated up as she shared an impressive pole dancing routine while clad in skimpy spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/DavidAcosta/ImagePressAgency

Jenna Dewan showed off her mad pole-dancing skills recently and the star had all her fans dropping their jaws.

Rocking a tight spandex number that revealed how toned and fit the actress and dancer is, Jenna wowed as she masterfully tackled the pole for some impressive moves.

Jenna wore spandex shorts and a spandex top for her pole dance

Taking to her Instagram page for the display, the Step Up alum, who met her now-ex-husband Channing Tatum while filming the hit flick together, stunned her followers with her pole twirling as she did it all while wearing the tightest of outfits.

Donning a blush-pink, spandex crop-top that let a sliver of her belly show through and high-waisted spandex short-shorts on her lower half, Jenna could be seen taking charge of her workout as she gave a little ballet hop forward to grasp onto the pole and spin herself around it.

She then stuck out her booty for a little mini-twerk while sliding her hands down the metal rod before doing a full-on split that made her leg muscles pop off the screen.

Fans rushed to comment on the sizzling video, sharing their thoughts about the actress’ pole-dancing prowess.

“You got the best hair flip in all the land,” commented one person, while another wrote, “Come to the dark side! Join the pole community. There’s an army of us on Instagram!! 😍😍” as an offer of encouragement for Jenna to delve deeper into her newest dancing discovery.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another fan pondered if Jenna was preparing for a new movie role, saying, “Have you been offered a role in a new film/series and ur practicing, Like Jlo did for hustler.. ❤️❤️.”

Jenna went nude for a sensual throwback pic

Last fall, Jenna got hearts racing everywhere when she reminded followers of the time she posed completely nude for Women’s Health magazine.

Pic credit: @jennadewan/Instagram

Posting a photo of herself looking slim, toned, and glowing while leaning against a wood-slatted wall, Jenna was a vision in the Instagram line-up for that day as she covered up her chest her well-placed arms, and concealed her lower sensitive area with one tilted leg.

When she isn’t posing nude or showing off her dancing, Jenna spends time at home with her two kids, 9-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with Channing, and 2-year-old son Callum, whom she shares with her beau of four years Steve Kazee.