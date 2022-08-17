Jenna Dewan stuns in animal print swimsuit for family beach day

Jenna Dewan spent a day on the water with her son. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jenna Dewan not only rocked animal print on the outside but embraced her inner animal instincts as she prevented her 2-year-old son from running into the ocean waves.

The Step Up actress, 41, shares her son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee with actor and musician Steve Kazee.

The two got together after Dewan’s split from Channing Tatum in 2018, who Jenna shares her 9-year-old daughter Everly with.

Jenna often takes to Instagram to share her sweet moments with Callum, which typically include days at the park and memorable vacation moments.

Most recently, the dancer shared a series of photos alongside her toddler on the beach, where she was captured chasing him as he seemingly ran into the ocean.

“Actual footage of me helicopter parenting our child who will run directly into the waves no problem 😂,” Jenna wrote in her caption.

Jenna Dewan rocks a cheetah suit as she protects her son from the ocean

In the series’ debut photo, Jenna was seen sporting a wide-brimmed straw hat, a cheetah print bathing suit top, and cutoff jean shorts.

Callum rocked a beachy outfit of his own, which consisted of a long-sleeved orange and white top and colorful striped bathing suit bottoms.

Although Jenna may have been exhausted from chasing Callum around by the time the photos were snapped, the two seemed to have been in good spirits as each shot mostly showed them smiling from ear to ear.

Jenna Dewan celebrates Callum’s second birthday

Earlier this year, Jenna shared a video compilation that included clips from the time her son Callum was born up until his second birthday.

In a sweet birthday tribute, she wrote, “Two years ago, this little one came in to this world, instantly changing all of our lives for the better. I had an intuitive tell me when I was pregnant with you that I was carrying the energy of the sun. Pure divine joy and to just watch- that he will have a little spark of magic to him and happiness will radiate. He will bring everyone around him together.”

“I live for watching the spark in your eyes and the love in your huge infectious beautiful smile so unique to you and only you,” Jenna continued.

“You heal and lift everyone around you. And it cannot be a coincidence that your special light came in to our world and our lives when it did, so easily and effortlessly felt, no matter what was happening in the world around.”

Although she may have to chase him around the beach now and then, it seems as if Jenna is grateful for every moment she and Steve share with their son.