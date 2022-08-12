Jenna Dewan shows skin in fishnet leggings while pole dancing

Jenna Dewan displayed some skin and pole dancing skills for an upcoming project. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Jenna Dewan showed off more of her pole dancing skills while scantily clad and giving a good view of her toned physique.

Rocking fishnets with large, triangular cut-outs that displayed plenty of skin, Jenna shared her second pole dancing post in just over a month. She gave fans a thrill a month ago with a short video clip revealing her pole moves.

In her latest Instagram share, Jenna promoted her new upcoming Lifetime movie entitled Let’s Get Physical, getting her dance on at the pole for her role as fitness instructor Sadie, who secretly runs a prostitution ring at night.

The movie, executive produced by Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos, and starring their son, Michael Consuelos, will once again put Jenna’s impressive dancing expertise out there for the population to see following her break-out role in the 2006 film Step Up.

Jenna gave her followers a fun look behind the scenes of filming as she not only dominated the dance room floor, going into a fully horizontal pose at one point while gripping the metal rod but also gave some bright smiles while posing next to Michael.

In a final video clip further in the post, Jenna defied gravity by locking her legs around the pole and going totally upside-down.

Jenna Dewan goes nude for magazine cover

Last fall, Jenna got temperatures soaring online when she posted a sexy throwback pic of the time she posed completely nude for the 2018 cover of Women’s Health.

Jenna sizzled while leaning against a wooden wall outdoors, rocking shoulder-length cropped hair that clung in wisps around her face, which was tastefully made-up with subtle hints of eyeliner and mascara but not much else.

The performer looked toned and fit as she covered up her exposed chest with one arm as the other was raised up to touch her opposite shoulder.

She tilted one leg up slightly to cover up her lower sensitive area.

Jenna Dewan reveals her secrets to staying fit

In an interview with Us magazine two years ago, Jenna opened up about just how she maintains her flawless physique.

“I believe in eating 80/20,” Jenna said. “I do 80 percent as healthy as possible — vegetarian and vegan, as healthy as I can.”

She said she fills her diet with “lots of vegetables and lots and lots of smoothies” while also allowing herself to have some more relaxed times to ensure she stays motivated.

“You know, I’ve gotta be able to indulge and have a glass of wine and feel good in that way, so that helps me not be so strict and so focused in one way,” she told the publication.

“I love healthy living,” she later added. “I’ve taken quite a lot of supplements, I make quite a lot of smoothies. I’m, like, really about trying to keep myself in balance and healthy as much as possible.”