Jenna dewan looked stunning as she entered amfAR Gala in Los Angeles. Pic credit: @jennadewan/Instagram

Jenna Dewan looked immaculate while attending the amfAR gala in Los Angeles.

The mother of two looked amazing in a sheer, floor-length dress. The fabric was covered with beading to add a beautiful texture to the ensemble, and the design connected at the middle of her bust.

The dress had a wide neckline that went towards her waistline. Under her dress was visible black underwear and the bottom was pooled with feathers, creating a small train behind the actress.

She kept the accessories simple, only sporting silver rhinestone earrings.

For her makeup, she wore neutral eyeshadow, blue eyeliner along the waterline, and nude lipstick.

The raven-haired beauty wore her dark hair in soft waves, letting it cascade off her back.

Jenna Dewan in a gorgeus black gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jenna Dewan is an advocate for a non-toxic beauty routine

When Jenna became pregnant with her daughter, Everly Tatum, she took on a new outlook on what she put on her skin. She told People that a lot of what she enjoyed using, she had to cut out for the sake of her unborn daughter.

She told the publication, “Everything I was using no longer was recommended to be used while pregnant. I just started using natural face products, then makeup and it became a slow unrolling of getting into more of these toxin-free [items],” the Witches of East End actress explained. “But being a beauty junkie, I didn’t want to sacrifice quality.”

However, Jenna would soon find out that she could find products that worked for her. Savvy Minerals by Young Living gave her the textures and colors that she easily grew to love. Now years later, non-toxic products are a part of her everyday routine.

Jenna Dewan made Halloween a family affair

Jenna decided that everyone was going to have fun for Halloween. She was seen dressed up as a colorful pinata with her partner, Steve Kazee. She wore a bright colored fringe mini dress that cut off right at her thigh. The dress had a hood that mimicked a pinata head to sell the look.

She decided not to accessorize the costume but instead paired it with white sneakers. Steve matched her costume, wearing a large jumpsuit version of Jenna’s outfit. According to Jenna, the two took their kids trick or treating, which was an absolute success.