Jenna Dewan shows off amazing legs in sequined gown

Jenna Dewan looks radiant in a sequin gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jenna Dewan showed off her amazing legs in a sequined gown.

The glamorous and tight-fitting dress featured bronze sequins, one strap over the right shoulder, and a thigh-high slit that showed off the star’s amazing legs. The form-fitting dress nicely complimented Jenna’s figure as it hugged her body.

Jenna wore her long, dark hair down, reaching to her inner elbow. Her makeup was beautiful with shimmery eyeshadow, long lashes, and dark lips.

The 41-year-old actress accessorized with dangling diamond earrings that illuminated in the light and accentuated the elegance of her outfit. Her nails were manicured and matched the color of her dress.

Jenna balanced in black stiletto heels with a pointed toe. She posed with one leg up and her arms out beside her to balance on just one heel.

The star, who began her career as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, posted the series of photos to Instagram on Sunday with the caption, “But who is she?? (Literally not even my dogs recognized me 😂).” In four hours, the post received over 23,000 likes.

Jenna Dewan shares how she stays in shape

Jenna shared her diet to stay healthy with Us Weekly when asked about how she stays in shape.

“I believe in eating 80/20,” the actress said. “I do 80 percent as healthy as possible — vegetarian and vegan, as healthy as I can.”

“And then 20 percent I’m eating Mexican food if I want it,” Jenna went on to say. “You know, I’ve gotta be able to indulge and have a glass of wine and feel good in that way, so that helps me not be so strict and so focused in one way.”

Jenna Dewan practices pilates

Jenna doesn’t just eat well, but she regularly exercises too. Jenna opened up to Women’s Health about staying active in her 40’s.

“Now I’m sort of catching up, and in my 40s, the focus is muscle training with Pilates, plus hiking with friends. I’ve turned my garage into a gym. I do a lot of workouts off the Mirror,” the star explained.

The star went on to sing high praise about her pilates instructor. “I also do regular privates over Zoom with my Pilates instructor, Kim Carruthers. She’s a secret weapon and how I keep my muscles where they should be.”

Jenna used to be a professional dancer but has found joy in her current routine.