Jenna Dewan shares nude throwback of 2018 Women’s Health magazine cover shoot

Jenna Dewan steamed up Instagram with her sexy throwback pic. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Jenna Dewan shared a steamy throwback to a time when she bared it all on the cover of Women’s Health magazine in July of 2018.

The Step Up actress and ex-wife of actor Channing Tatum, 40, posted the revealing snap to her Instagram page, captioning the shot saying, “#TBT to feeling free, strong, and full of self love on the cover of @womenshealthmag ☀️❤️”

Jenna spoke with Women’s Health at the time about her then-recent split from the 21 Jump Street star.

“It’s okay for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think that’s maybe what shocked everyone so much…that it can be a positive thing,” she told the magazine. “That was ultimately what happened with us.”

In the jaw-dropping cover pic, Jenna stripped down to her birthday suit, looking absolutely flawless with her hair cropped short in a sexy, chin-length bob and her face with natural-looking makeup.

With an enviable physique, the dancer gave off some major sultry vibes as gazed confidently into the camera.

Jenna and Channing sold their mansion this summer with the asking price of $6 million

Three years after their split, Jenna and Channing put their lavish six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house on the market this past summer for a whopping $6 million.

The home, which the couple had purchased in 2015 together, ended up selling for $5,925,500 in July.

Boasting a history of celebrity owners that includes the late Carrie Fisher, the property included three stories, a gourmet kitchen, pool, studio, gym area, and four guest rooms.

What is Jenna Dewan’s net worth?

The former Step Up actress is a mom of two children, a daughter named Everly from her marriage to Channing, and a one year old son named Callum whom she shares with beau Steve Kazee.

It was recently reported that Jenna had been signed on to be a series regular in the hit show The Rookie, in which Jenna portrays a young firefighter named Bailey Nune.

Aside from nabbing a return for Season 4 of The Rookie, Jenna announced that she will be reprising her Supergirl role as Lucy Lane in the hit series Superman & Lois.

Jenna has also kept busy with other projects, such as hosting World of Dance and Flirty Dancing along with appearing on ABC’s The Resident.

With so many credits to her name, the actress has a healthy amount of funds and, as of this year, Jenna was reported to have a net worth of at least $30 million.