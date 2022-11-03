Jenna Dewan smiles in West Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Social media isn’t always realistic regarding the pictures and videos people post on their feeds.

Jenna Dewan shared two photos in one carousel to serve as a reminder of the difference between Instagram and the real world.

Since her days showing off amazing choreography and dance moves in the first Step Up film opposite her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, Jenna has been considered a stunning beauty.

Whether dolled up and ready for a red carpet event or makeup-free while running errands, she looks fabulous.

The two pictures she shared showcased the difference between what it looks like to be posed and perfect versus what it looks like to be comfy and casual.

In a separate photo thread, Jenna also showed off the amazing shoes she designed for a collection as part of a fashionable collaboration with a major brand.

Jenna Dewan is a realistic beauty

Jenna shared two pictures on Instagram, starting with one in a matching set. Her black sports bra matched perfectly with her black high-waisted underwear.

Jenna’s flawless curves were easy to see since the skin on her upper stomach and hips was visible. She wore the right amount of makeup, including eyebrow tint, mascara, and a neutral shade of lipstick.

Jenna‘s hair looked wild, messy, and beautiful in an untamed way. In comparison, the second picture she shared was of herself sitting in her car and holding a cup of coffee.

She had no makeup on her face, but she looked just as stunning as in the first picture. She wore a green sweater with a high neckline in her car shot. She wore her hair completely pulled back out of her face and skipped out on all jewelry.

Jenna Dewan collaborated with DSW

DSW offers customers a variety of shoes in different colors, sizes, and styles, making it an ideal company to showcase Jenna’s line.

She collaborated with the company for her collection filled with sandals and sneakers. To advertise her collaboration, she posed on a wood porch wearing a two-piece black dress for the leading shot.

The top and bottom of the dress were both made with a textured black material.

On her feet, she wore a pair of strappy sandals that laced up from her toes to her ankles. Jenna posed like a model, one hand reaching toward her feet and the other playing with her hair.