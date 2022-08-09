Jenna Dewan plays charades on the beach in plunging swimsuit

Jenna Dewan got into her playful zone as she rocked a plunging swimsuit for a round of beach charades. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Jenna Dewan got in touch with her playful side as she performed some beach charades with her daughter Everly during a mini-getaway.

The 41-year-old dancer and actress, who met ex-husband Channing Tatum on the set of their hit film Step Up in the early 2000s, shared a glimpse of her relaxed and publicly-confident nature as she got silly while acting out a role for the popular miming game.

Jenna looked slim, toned, and gorgeous as she waved her arms around, made funny hand gestures, and even plopped herself into the sand while Everly presumably looked on from behind the camera lens. It was not immediately clear if Jenna’s partner, Steve Kazee, and their young son were also in attendance.

Wearing a sizzling one-piece that put the actress’ physique on display with its revealing, plunging neckline and high-cut hipline, Jenna looked as fresh and youthful as in her younger years on the Hollywood scene.

Though the video clip had audio, not much could be heard except for the sounds of other beachgoers, some background encouragement, and shouts of guesses from Everly.

“Evie had us playing dance charades on the beach yesterday. Any guesses what I am? (If you chose a scientist researching aliens you are right😂),” Jenna captioned the clip.

Fans respond to Jenna’s plunging beachwear charades outfit

Jenna’s followers enjoyed the star’s newest Instagram share, hopping onto her comment section to make their own guesses and voice their support for her stunning look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Awesome ✨😍😊👏,” said one person in approval, while another seemed to joke that they had guessed correctly, adding, “Yay…..I was right..!!!😂😂.”



“❤️🙌🔥You’re doing something to drink.😍😂👏,” someone else said, as another followed it up by saying “sure she did” in reply to Jenna writing that charades was Everly’s idea.

Pic credit: @jennadewan/Instagram

Jenna Dewan heats things up in a pole dancing show-off

The actress may be a social media staple, often coming to her platform to share new videos and pics, but Jenna keeps her skin-baring and more risque posts to a minimum to keep her fans coming back for more.

In early July, Jenna put her dancing skills to the test as she expertly tackled some pole dancing moves.

Rocking spandex pants and a blush crop-top, Jenna proved that she not only has killer upper body strength but she also knows how to wind her way around the pole for a change-up in her exercise routine.

Jenna nailed the splits, twists, and twerking as she dominated the pole and tested what she had learned.

The performer recently enjoyed two multi-episode gigs on the hit shows The Rookie and Superman & Lois.