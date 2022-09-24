Jenna Dewan goes nude in window for ‘morning views’

Jenna Dewan is sharing a beautiful view as she overlooks a stunning body of water and shows her body too. Pic credit: @jennadewan/Instagram

Jenna Dewan is celebrating a beautiful view, and for her, that means she is sharing it with followers too.

The actress and dancer posted on her Instagram for her 8.3 million followers.

The skin-baring share earned Jenna 61k likes and counting.

Jenna took a picture of her reflection in a large sliding glass door.

The gorgeous actress is active on her social media pages and often posts pictures from the make-up chair and with her family. However, her latest shots gave a new meaning to an intimate look at her life.

She stood elevated on a wooden porch with a rising sun and blue skies in the background. There were also views of the ocean, calm seas, and vibrant greenery.

Jenna Dewan poses nude from nature

Jenna was completely nude as she pivoted her hips and pointed one toe.

She held her phone in one hand and covered herself with the other as she shared her reflection from the side.

Her caption read, “Morning views 🌊 ❤️.”

It is hard to determine which view Jenna referred to, because both she and the scenic background looked magnificent.

As a mother of two with a daughter named Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum and a son, Callum, with her fiancé Steve Kazee, Jenna maintains an incredible physique. Given her professional dancer background, her fit figure isn’t much of a surprise.

Jenna Dewan talks post-baby exercise and new fitness goals

Cardio and working out were a part of her daily life as a dancer. But as a mother, Jenna needed to flex different muscles.

After giving birth to two children, Jenna admitted that her fitness goals had changed. She told Women’s Health about her new athletic objectives, and it sounded like functionality was more important than aesthetics.

Jenna explained, “I really like to feel strong, and I like to feel curvy. And when I say ‘curvy,’ I mean ‘muscular.’ In the gym, I add more weight rather than increasing reps because I want to build muscle, so I can pick up my daughter.”

She continued about her mind-frame shift, “Before, it used to be like, ‘I wanna get long, lean muscles.’ Now, I’m just like, ‘I wanna feel strong and good.'”

Jenna concluded with some powerful words about self-confidence, “Women are so much stronger and more powerful, and living in our goddess energy, when we come together to lift each other up rather than tear each other down.”

Jenna continues to be a role model for her daughter and son.