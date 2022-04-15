Jenna Dewan feeds her soul in bikini

Jenna Dewan smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Jenna Dewan is nourishing her soul while stripped down to a bikini, and she’s invited Instagram to join her. The Dancing With the Stars face went all zen for some outdoor spa action in a recent share, embracing nature from a secluded location and taking a moment to appreciate what’s most important for her.

Posting for her 7.5 million followers, Jenna opened with a blissful and makeup-free shot, one showing her at the edge of a circular outdoor pool as she gazed out over greenery and seemingly high altitude views.

Jenna Dewan is all about self-care

The actress and producer rested her chin on her arm as the shot went close up, with a little more action offered with a swipe right. Here, the brunette beauty filmed her bikini-clad legs chilling in the waters, switching to video mode, and sharing gorgeous tree and blue sky views that confirmed she was by the ocean.

Closing the snap with a reminder that this was 100 percent a self-care situation, the 41-year-old held up a small card with “SELF CARE” written on it. “I NOURISH My Soul” also appeared as an affirmation.

The mom of two then took to her caption, writing: “Soaking it all in and taking time to nourish my soul… 💫🪐✨.”

“My kids are my greatest joy and truly bring endless happiness to my life. So sometimes it’s hard for me to even want to carve out time for myself. But it’s so necessary. Taking the time to practice self care and ground myself allows me to show up for my babies as my best self! Mamas- What is one part of your self care practice that you can’t live without? 💛” she added.

Jenna has been opening up about her self-care, in particular, her diet and exercise routine. The dancer is a giant fan of Pilates and group hikes with friends, and she’s also turned one of her home spaces into a workout one.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jenna Dewan made her garage a gym

“I’ve turned my garage into a gym. I do a lot of workouts off the Mirror [an interactive smart gym with real-time feedback] and I have a Soul Cycle bike. I also do regular privates over Zoom with my Pilates instructor, Kim Carruthers. She’s a secret weapon and how I keep my muscles where they should be,” she told Women’s Health Australia.

Jenna also dished being a huge fan of baths, where having a moment “all to myself” comes complete with oils and music to “relax.”