Social media influencer and aspiring actress Jena Frumes was among the stars that attended the recent Los Angeles premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4.

The prestigious event was held at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California, this past Monday, with Jena wearing a stunning black jumpsuit.

The 29-year-old’s outfit featured crisscrossing straps around her neck and a strategic cutout in the center area over her chest.

Jena struck a pose with hands at her sides on the red carpet, standing before the John Wick: Chapter 4 logo and logos for Lionsgate and Hard Rock Cafe.

She kept her curly locks parted to the sides and cascading past her shoulders onto her back as she gazed toward the camera.

For accessories, Jena wore an elegant wristwatch, several bracelets, and what appeared to be hoop earrings. She kept her makeup simple with glossy pink lipstick and dark brows to go with dark lashes.

Her shoes weren’t visible as her toenails peeked out beneath the jumpsuit’s long black pants, suggesting she wore sandals or open-toe heels for the event.

Jena Frumes attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/BACKGRID

Jena Frumes attends John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere

Taking to Instagram, Jena shared a carousel post full of content from her attending the premiere. She started it off with a close-up shot of herself rocking the black dress on the red carpet, followed by a quick video clip as she brushes back her curly locks to strike a pose for cameras.

She shared several additional pics, including shots of herself striking a pose with a black muscle car from the movie. Another image had her stuffing her face with popcorn as she sat in her seat in the theater. Her jumpsuit is shown to include a zipper just beneath the strategic cutout.

The final slide of her post features John Wick director Chad Stahelski and the movie’s main star, Keanu Reeves, as they appear on stage to thank everyone for attending and talk about how special the action movie franchise is to them.

“I ❤️‍🔥 a great action film! 🎬🎞️ Minus being uncomfortable because this outfit definitely doesn’t fit anymore💀… This film was EPIC I really miss stunt class my dream is to be in an action film one day!👊🏽 This cast is incredible must seeee!” Jena wrote in her IG post’s caption.

She also added “RIP Lance Reddick💙🙏🏽” in honor of the actor who passed away last week at 60.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there was an emotional standing ovation for Reddick as a tribute ahead of the movie screening.

“Every time you were in his presence, he was such a special person, special artist, and he had a grace and dignity, and a passion for life and his craft. Just to be in his light and to be in his presence and get a chance to work with him, every day was special,” Reeves said of his co-star when speaking with THR on the red carpet.

In addition to Reddick and Reeves, the critically-acclaimed action film’s cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Asia Kate Dillon, and Ian McShane. Jena tagged the movie and Lionsgate while using hashtags for #KeanuReeves and #ChadStahelski.

With 4.8 million followers on her Instagram, Jena can share a variety of content, including paid partnerships, promotions, and of course, stunning videos or photos. She also shares insights into her life as a mom, various recipes for others to try, and even her workout routine.

She shared the exercises she used during a workout to start the week, captioning her video clip, “It’s Monday let’s get it!”

She starts with a good warmup on the treadmill, setting it to a level 20 incline and then walking for 10 to 15 minutes.

Next, Jena performs repetitions of curtsy lunges, with three sets of 20 as she alternates side to side for each leg.

From there, it’s on to two sets of 15 split squats per leg using a bench for balance. Jena then performs three sets of 20 hip thrusts and three sets of 20 squats using a barbell with weight plates.

Other exercises in Jena’s routine include donkey kicks and side steps using a resistance band. Based on the clip, it appears to be an effective workout for the lower body, especially the glutes.

Jena continues to look incredible, whether it’s one of her stunning photo shares on IG or her appearance on the red carpet for a premiere such as John Wick 4.