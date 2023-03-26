Jena Frumes let her wild side out, while in the best of fashion.

The content creator struck a pose with an adorable little monkey on her shoulder, and then later she held a giant snake. Her unlikely friends made for a great photoshoot, and her outfit was perfect for the occasion.

She sported a bright green string bikini that had silver embellishments on the halter straps. The color of the bikini brought out her luminescent and shining green eyes.

Jena paired the bikini with jean shorts that were frayed at the ends. She left the shorts open, so the camera could capture more of the green bikini.

In addition to an entire monkey and snake, the fashion model accessorized her look with a gold watch, several bracelets, a gold necklace, and a chunky ring.

Jena wore her hair in long braids that were styled half up and fell all the way to her hips. Her makeup was gorgeous with long lashes, pink lips, and contoured cheeks.

After the actress let the monkey and snake off her shoulder, she posed happily with her friend on her back.

Jena included in the caption of her post, “Monkey see monkey do 🐍😆.” Her fans seemed to like the post, as it earned over 128,000 likes and was flooded with hundreds of comments.

Jena Frumes says ‘abs are made in the kitchen’

Jena is a successful fashion model for a reason, and in part due to her killer physique. She posted an off-the-wall suggestion to Instagram as she suggested that “abs are made in the kitchen.

It’s certainly true that one’s diet impacts one’s abs, but no one could have expected just what Jena meant.

The social media personality posted a video of herself performing a plank with her elbows propped up on one counter, and her feet on another. As she worked out her abs, she simultaneously ate fries from Mcdonald’s.

She looked as though the entire effort was easy as pie for her, and was of course stunning in a pink ensemble. Her video also showed athlete Nicolas Iong Lee doing the same thing.

Jena’s entire caption read, “Abs are made in the kitchen🙌🏽 Thanks for the advice 🙏🏽 @nicolasiong.” The hilarious and yet inspirational post earned over 55,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Jena Frumes models Beach Bunny Swimwear

Jena is often sought out by big-name brands, and she modeled for Beach Bunny Swimwear.

The Instagram star looked fantastic in a shimmery gold bikini that highlighted her fit figure and let the star shine even brighter.

Beach Bunny Swimwear sells a variety of stylish swimsuits that are designed to highlight one’s physique and let women feel as confident and sexy as possible in their own skin.

The television personality posed in a tropical environment with a shining sea and a blue sky behind her.

She included in her caption, “Paradise” and made sure to tag the brand in the photo.

Beach Bunny Swimwear was likely happy with the post, as it earned over 213,000 and was flooded with over 1,000 comments.