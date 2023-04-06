Jena Frumes just turned the heat up to a million in a shiny gold bikini, and the world must take notice!

The 29-year-old social media personality posed poolside with her loyal pup and adorable little boy, unveiling her fit physique in a revealing swimsuit.

In case anyone forgot, Jena first came into the spotlight when she was featured on Wild ‘N Out, an MTV comedy show hosted by rapper and actor Nick Cannon.

Now, she’s doing her own thing as a successful content creator and aspiring actress, sharing many aspects of her life with over 4.8 million followers.

Of course, among her most eye-catching posts are those showing off her ultra-toned figure, like the sunny swimsuit photos she shared yesterday.

“Pool day with my boys🫶🏽☀️🐾,” she wrote.

Jena Frumes shared her beauty routine in a GRWM video

Okay, it’s no secret that Jena has the whole ‘natural beauty’ thing down, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t appreciate a good glam moment!

The thriving fashion model shared her go-to makeup routine in a GRWM video for the John Wick 4 Movie premiere earlier this week.

Dressed in a plunging purple-gray robe, she started with a hair mask for her curls, scrunching, twirling, and diffusing the product into her mane.

She then moved to her face, adding a product to tighten her pores and a barrier support Elixer before applying makeup.

Fenty Beauty concealer was the first cosmetic Jena applied, then a Bobby Brown eyeshadow pen for a bit of bronze color on her lids.

After blending it all in, she touched up the brows, put on a little more concealer, and finished the look with blush and mascara.

Jena then returned to her hair, diffusing the curls one last time before slipping into a slinky black dress for the night.

She added a note about her outfit in the caption, “if you saw my previous post, you know that this outfit did not fit me and I tried to make it work. Luckily the button did not pop on the red carpet it graciously waited until I got home👏🏽 God is good✨ #johnwick4.”

Jena Frumes looked incredible in cream for the Dream Out Loud Benefit

Jena attended the Dream Out Loud Benefit this year, looking like an absolute goddess in a cream-colored blazer with matching high-waisted pants and a revealing crop top.

The Instagram star caught the golden hour light for a quick photo op before the event, highlighting her super-sculpted abs.

She omitted jewelry for the ensemble, instead opting for a pair of casual gray and white sneakers to tie it all together.

Not to be overlooked, Jena’s hair and makeup were on point, and her eyebrows were literal masterpieces (don’t worry – she tagged her fave microblading studio in the caption!).

She also thanked everyone involved for such a “beautiful night” in which thousands of shoes and socks were donated to those who need them most.

Jena is certainly not shy about sharing on social media, and that’s great for those who want to mimic her lifestyle, especially in terms of diet.

She frequently posts recipe ideas to inspire her fans to fuel their bodies with wholesome, nutrient-dense ingredients that taste amazing.

Jena recently added a delicious turkey dish and a mouthwatering veggie soup for anyone interested!