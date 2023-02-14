Jen Selter showed off her model body in a little red swimsuit to wish her fans a happy Valentine’s Day.

The fitness model looked incredible in the swimsuit, which allowed the camera to capture her toned abs and incredible curves. While her fit physique was the highlight of the image, she had an inspiring message to share with her fans too.

Jen included in her heartfelt message, “Remember, [you] are so much more than your relationship status!!! Don’t just settle to settle! I personally enjoy being alone until I find the right one.”

She went on to encourage her followers to treat themselves, perhaps with an entire box of chocolates or a nice dinner. She capped her statement with, “The day is all about love, and it’s always important to love yourself first!!”

She posed in front of a beautiful ocean and sky that further cemented her message like it was a love letter from the universe. The sea waves and the clouds reflected the sun’s shine.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jen let her long brown hair free, the long strands whisking in the ocean breeze around her face. Her makeup was perfect, with dark lashes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips.

The star accessorized her beach-ready look with a red and silver watch, ring, and bracelet.

Jen Selter pedals with a Freebeat bike

Jen can advise eating a whole box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day, and that’s because of how hard she works out. She recently shared an impressive workout video with a Freebeat bike to promote the company.

The internet celebrity looked amazing in bright pink spandex with ruching. The outfit perfectly hugged her body and showed off the benefits of her hard work.

The Freebeat bike is an excellent indoor bike that has a variety of music options and exercise routines for various skill levels. It can clearly do wonders for someone’s figure, as was showcased by Jen.

Jen let her fans know about an exciting opportunity to win the bike with her giveaway, which will end on February 20. She also informed her fans of the brand’s flash sale and included a discount code to receive a huge $100 off.

Jen Selter says ‘cheers’ with a strawberry smoothie

Jen constantly works on her fitness and loves a sweet and healthy treat to reward herself.

The influencer shared a video that showed her making a delicious smoothie with strawberries, watermelon, and lime. The pink drink looked delectable and energizing all at once.

She included in her caption that one of her lucky fans could receive the BlendJet 2 that she used to blend up her sweet treat.

The star looked fantastic as usual in pink leggings and a matching sports bra that highlighted her incredible physique. She smiled big, and it was clear that she was excited to share the recipe.