Fitness model and influencer Jen Selter shared an inspiring message with her fans — as she showed off a string of stunning new photos.

The five pictures showed her striking a variety of confident poses in a hot pink bikini as she showed off her toned figure on a sandy beach with the sea behind her.

Jen — who runs a Facebook group to empower women by giving them a place to talk and motivate each other — wrote in the caption, “Your life does not get better by chance, it gets better by change.”

The fitness queen went on to tell fans how anyone can take control of their future if they put their minds to it.

She said, “I say this all the time and I will say it again, YOU have the power to make a change!!! YOU are capable of anything you put your mind to. YOU just need to want it bad enough. Remember, you’re not alone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Reach out and you’ll get all the love and support you need!!”

Fans praise Jen’s message

Fans were quick to praise the model and influencer for the post, not only for the motivational message but also the stunning photos she shared alongside it.

“Breaking the net Jen,” fellow fitness influencer Avital Cohen wrote, while Mexican weather girl Yanet Garcia added simply, “Dam 🔥”.

Pic credit: @jenselter/Instagram

Jen Selter is an influencer extraordinaire

Jen, who has more than 13.6 million followers on her personal Instagram account, has built such a large following by taking fans along for the ride as she pursues her fitness and wellness journey.

The 29-year-old often posts workout tips and inspirational messages, and is one of the biggest names in the online fitness community. She also runs a string of other accounts with several more million followers between them.

They include @thatbikini, which shows the influencer modeling bikinis which fans can then go and buy, as well as @gymlooks, which does the same thing but for gym gear. The two accounts have nearly 1 million followers between them.

Meanwhile, her @motivationforfitness account, on which she posts workout routines, has another million followers, while her @couplegoals account has more than 4 million followers.

As well as having a huge presence on Instagram, Jen also has a massive fan-base on Facebook with more than 9 million followers.

Jen makes money through brand promotions and endorsements, along with being a trainer for the Fitplan app, which is one of the leading personal training apps online. She also helps advise others on how to get fit and live a healthier lifestyle.